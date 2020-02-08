'Vibrations, Sixth Sense': Manoj Tiwari Confident of BJP's Victory in Delhi Polls

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday said his party will win the February 8 assembly elections, attributing the confidence to “vibrations” and “sixth sense”.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, Tiwari sought to downplay the fact that the BJP has not zeroed in on a CM face for the Capital. “Ho jayega, bahut accha hoga (There will be someone, someone very good),” he said.

He said it is not part of his party’s strategy to disclose the name of the CM candidate before elections.

BJPs leaders have raked up the protests against CAA, NRC and NPR and promised Delhi voters that protesters from Shaheen Bagh would be vacated if they win.

In Tiwari’s opinion, BJP will win over 50 seats. “BJP will win 50-plus seats and form a government. People will bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership."

He added, “Today I sense vibrations from all sides. Those who believe in sixth sense... today it is my sixth sense tell me that this time, a BJP government will be formed."

The Delhi election has also brought his mother from Varanasi. He said, “My mother came from our village in Varanasi for my birthday and she is on a fast. She has pledged to leave for the village only after today’s vote.”

Tiwari added: “I have my mother’s aashirvad (blessings) and the people's blessings. This is the first time an election is taking place with me at the helm of the BJP.”

In the 2015 election, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) swept the polls by winning 67 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, followed by Congress while BJP ended third. Since then, the BJP has won all seven seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

