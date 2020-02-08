Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Many Miss Out on Voting as Names Go Missing from Voters List

Ahead of the assembly polls, the Delhi CEO office had appealed to voters to get their names checked and verified from the electoral roll.

PTI

Updated:February 8, 2020, 7:34 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Many Miss Out on Voting as Names Go Missing from Voters List
People queue up to vote for Delhi elections on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: As Delhiites participated in the "festival of democracy" on Saturday, some of the citizens had to return with a heavy heart as they found their names missing from the voters list.

At Shaheen Bagh, epicentre of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in the national capital, some voters complained about deletion of their names from the voters list.

"A few voters could not cast their votes in Shaheen Bagh under the Okhla constituency as their names were either found deleted or incorrect in the voters list," said a poll staff on duty.

In Seelampur constituency, a voter Waqil Malik, claimed that his mother Zarina (62) could not vote since her name was missing in the voters list.

"My mother's name was there in the list during the last Lok Sabha polls. I have no idea why her name was deleted. She was eager to vote this time," Malik rued.

Asma Rehman, ex-councilor and wife of AAP candidate from Seelampur Abdul Rehman, alleged that names of many voters were missing from the voters list this time.

She also claimed that voters' slips were not properly distributed in some areas, including Chauhan Bangar and Jafarabad Gali Number 26.

In Krishna Nagar constituency, a 34-year-old resident of Khureji Khas, Fallahuddin Falahi, also claimed that he could not trace his name in the electoral roll.

"I have a voter ID card. I had voted in the Lok Sabha electionsand the last Delhi elections. This is the first time I could not vote," he said.

Meanwhile, a few voters complained of sluggish pace of voting.

"I had come to vote along with my father and brother, but I was denied entry into the polling booth as my name could not be traced in the voters list," said 25-year-old student Rashid outside a polling station in Matia Mahal Assembly constituency.

Ahead of the assembly polls, the Delhi CEO office had appealed to voters to get their names checked and verified from the electoral roll.

