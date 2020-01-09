Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Where to See Affidavits of Candidates in Your Constituency

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for Delhi Assembly elections 2020. The voting across 70 Delhi Assembly constituencies will take place on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11. The Model Code of Conduct has come into place, following the announcement of the Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections 2020 schedule. The Election Commission has said that over 90,000 security personnel will be deployed during the Delhi Assembly polls. There are around 1.47 crore voters in Delhi and the polling will be held at 13,750 polling booths.

Three major political parties – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress – will field their candidates in all the 70 Assembly constituencies. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP secured 67 seats, while the BJP managed to win only three seats. The Congress, on the other hand, drew a blank in the 2015 Delhi Vidhan Sabha polls.

As the date of polling approaches, it is necessary for the voters to know about candidates in their Assembly constituency to make an informed choice. The voters can visit the official website of the Election Commission to find the affidavits of candidates.

Steps to see the affidavit

- Open the Election Commission website using the link eci.gov.in

- Look for “Candidate Affidavits” option, which is one the right side of the page.

- Click on the “Candidate Affidavits” option. Or you can directly click on the link which will take you to the page where you can find affidavits of Lok Sabha and Assembly candidates.

- On the Affidavit Page, you will get two options – Parliamentary Election and Assembly Election. Select the Assembly Election option. Apart from this, there are two other options – one asks you to select state, of which you are a voter, and the other asks for the election year, for which you want the details of the candidate.

- After that, list of constituencies will appear. Now you can select the constituency to see the affidavits of all the candidates in that constituency. The affidavits will appear in the PDF format.

