Delhi Assembly Elections: 250 BJP Members to Spend Nights in Slums Till Day of Polling

New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) pulling out all stops to woo the voters in poll-bound Delhi, party president JP Nadda has asked 250 BJP members to stay at slums across the capital from Tuesday night till election day.

Party MPs will pitch tents at slums at night and share dinner with the slum dwellers.

Instructions in this regard were also issued at the party meeting on Tuesday, sources said.

In the Delhi Assembly elections, the challenge before the BJP is to add voters from poorer sections. The reason is that through government concessions, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has transformed this poor section into its vote bank. Realizing this, the BJP is paying maximum attention to woo poor voters in this election, sources said.

According to sources, this time the BJP is promoting 'Those living in slums will get proper houses' scheme to woo the slum dwellers.

The party said that under this scheme of the central government, the DDA will provide two-room houses to more than two lakh families living in slums, which will have all kinds of facilities.

Significantly, there are about 10 lakh members in two lakh families living in the slums.

In such a situation, the BJP is eyeing a major chunk of votes from the slums.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 8 and counting on February 11.

