Delhi Assembly Elections: 339 FIRs Registered Under Excise Act Since Enforcement of Poll Code

New Delhi: As many as 339 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act since the enforcement of the model code of conduct in Delhi on January 6 in view of the upcoming Assembly election, officials said on Thursday.

Also, 347 people have been arrested under the Excise Act in connection with violation of the poll code, they said.

Till January 15, as many as 47 bottles, 318 half-sized bottles and 25,681 quarter-sized bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 502 bottles, 194 half-sized, 89,391 quarter-sized bottles of country-made liquor, and 107 bottles of beer were seized, a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said.

A total of 87 entries, including 82 FIRs and five daily diary, have been lodged, out of which 79 were under the category of others or non-political, officials said, adding that over 4.46 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed by civic bodies in compliance with the poll code.

Polling for Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Over 3,000 licensed arms have been deposited, 1,640 people booked under various CrPC sections and 36,015 booked under the Delhi Police Act as preventive measure. Over Rs 78 lakh in cash has been seized by the police till January 15, officials said.

Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Cell has received 33 applications, out of which 29 certificates have been issued, whereas one application is pending and three other were rejected for amendment or being beyond the mandate of the committee, they said.

