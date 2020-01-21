Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP Denied Permission to Hold Kejriwal's Road Show in Burari Constituency

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday night refused permission for the Aam Aadmi Party to organise a road show with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in one of the Assembly constituencies.

While the road show was supposed to earlier cover five Assembly constituencies, the AAP was not able to obtain permission for one -- Burari, Sanjeev Jha's constituency. Jha confirmed the development in a tweet.

After Kejriwal filed his nomination at the last hour on Tuesday, AAP Delhi president Gopal Rai said the chief minister would participate in a roadshow in Burari assembly at 9 am on Wednesday, which will conclude at Adarsh Nagar. That road show has now been cancelled.

Kejriwal is supposed to hold a road show on Wednesday evening as well "that will begin from Krishna Nagar and end at Shahdara. From Wednesday, Kejriwal takes charge of the election campaign through roadshows".

Polls are due for the 70-member Delhi Assembly on February 8.

