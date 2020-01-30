Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Elections: After Schools, BJP Targets AAP on Mohalla Clinics

BJP President JP Nadda posted a two-minute video clip on his Twitter timeline, wherein Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims construction of 1,000 Mohalla Clinics, which he has repeated every year.

IANS

January 30, 2020
Delhi Assembly Elections: After Schools, BJP Targets AAP on Mohalla Clinics
More than 100 mohalla clinics operate in Delhi (File photo/ GETTY IMAGES)

New Delhi: After contesting the Aam Aadmi Party's stand on improvement in Delhi's education system, the BJP on Thursday trained its guns on another of the Kejriwal government's pet projects -- the Mohalla Clinics.

BJP President JP Nadda posted a two-minute video clip on his Twitter timeline, wherein Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claims construction of 1,000 Mohalla Clinics, which he has repeated every year.

Nadda wrote: "Mr Kejriwal, you promised to open 1,000 Mohalla clinics every year. Far from opening 1,000 clinics, whatever is thrown open, there are neither medicines, nor any facilities. The shallow politics of AAP has also deprived the poor of Modi ji's 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana', which offers free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh annually to the poor of Delhi."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Kejriwal: "After the education revolution, now the health revolution of Kejriwal government is exposed. Will the poor of Delhi get their operation done in this?

"For the sake of your selfish politics, you have kept Delhi's poor away from Modi ji's 'Ayushman Yojana'. You have to answer for the sins you have committed by playing with their lives."

Soon, the BJP floodgates on the issue opened up. Party's East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, at a Twitter war with AAP and Kejriwal, attacked them over the Mohalla Clinics.

He posted a video clip of a Mohalla Clinic that appears to be shut. Gambhir wrote sarcastically: "This 'marvel' of AAP's healthcare revolution has ACs, water tanks, empty cabinets intact. Maybe, the medicines have been shifted somewhere! They have definitely taken care of hygiene though."

The AAP has projected both government school education and Mohalla Clinics as its major achievements in the last five years in its bid for re-election.

