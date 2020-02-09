Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Assembly Elections: Ballimaran Records Highest Voter Turnout at 71.6%, Delhi Cantt Lowest

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, running into over 50 days now. Protesters had taken turns on polling day on Saturday to cast votes to keep the agitation alive.

PTI

Updated:February 9, 2020, 9:36 PM IST
People queue up to vote for Delhi elections on Saturday. (PTI)

New Delhi: Ballimaran constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 71.6 per cent among all the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, while Delhi Cantonment brought up the rear in polling percentage, according to data shared by officials on Sunday.

The final voter turnout in the just-concluded Delhi polls was recorded at 62.59 per cent, the officials said.

According to the data shared by Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh at a press conference on Sunday, highest voter turnout was recorded in Ballimaran at 71.6 per cent. The lowest turnout was registered in Delhi Cantonment constituency at 45.4 per cent, as per the polling data.

Okhla constituency recorded 58.84 per cent. Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Nagar fall in Okhla assembly constituency, where hectic polling had taken place till late afternoon.

Shaheen Bagh has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests in Delhi, running into over 50 days now. Protesters had taken turns on polling day on Saturday to cast votes to keep the agitation alive.

Seelampur constituency recorded a turnout of 71.2 per cent, according to the data.

On Saturday, three areas with large Muslim population had recorded highest turnout till night -- Mustafabad, Matia Mahal and Seelampur.

However, final figures were still being compiled and arrived at on Sunday evening. The turnout in the 2015 Assembly polls stood at 67.47 per cent.

Exit polls on Saturday predicted an easy win for the AAP, which sought to retain power on development plank, against the BJP that ran an aggressive campaign centred around the issues of anti CAA protests and nationalism.

