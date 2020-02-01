Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP to Launch Mega Mass Contact Programme on Sunday

The campaign will be simultaneously launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Cantt, BJP president J P Nadda in Greater Kailash and the party's election in-charge and Union IB Minister Prakash Javadekar in Adarsh Nagar constituencies.

PTI

Updated:February 1, 2020, 9:16 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: BJP to Launch Mega Mass Contact Programme on Sunday
Representative image/PTI

New Delhi: One lakh workers of the BJP will launch a mega mass contact programme at all the 13,570 polling booths across 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi ahead of the February 8 polls, the party's Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari said on Saturday.

The campaign will be simultaneously launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi Cantt, BJP president J P Nadda in Greater Kailash and the party's election in-charge and Union IB Minister Prakash Javadekar in Adarsh Nagar constituencies on Sunday, Tiwari said.

Senior party leaders, Union ministers, and party MP's will lead the campaign in other constituencies, he said.

"Under this campaign, one lakh workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party will go from door to door in 13,570 booths of Delhi," Tiwari said.

He said the BJP was contesting the elections in Delhi on the issue of development. BJP workers will go door to door to make people aware of the achievements and the schemes of the central government, he added.

"Awareness will be created about the party's Sankalp Patra for the Assembly polls and voters will also be informed about the last five years of lies, fraud, advertising and corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party and its support to the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang," Tiwari said.

Votes for elections to the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will be cast on February 8. Results will be announced on February 11.

The BJP, which has been out of power in Delhi for over two decades, was routed by the AAP in the 2015 Assembly elections. The saffron party managing to win just three seats.

