Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Candidates' List to Come out Tomorrow, Subhash Chopra Won't Contest
State Congress chief Subhash Chopra said discussions have been underway on most of the Delhi Assembly seats and the list will be coming out on Friday.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Congress election committee, which met on Thursday to finalise the names of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, will announce the names on Friday.
Congress Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said, "We have discussed most of the seats and list will be coming tomorrow."
When asked if senior leaders will contest, he said the high command will decide. However, he said he would only be in-charge of managing the elections and not take part in the same directly. "I will not contest the elections as I have to manage the elections," he said.
The Congress has not been able to finalise candidates for New Delhi seats from where Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is contesting.
Senior Congress leaders have been asked to contest elections but, many of them, including former Union minister Ajay Maken, have decided to stay away. Maken has left for the US as his daughter is unwell.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Throws Water on Madhurima Tuli, She Hits Back with a Frying Pan
- Netizens Call Kerala Tourism 'Anti-Hindu' after it Tweets Beef Dish Recipe on Makar Sankranti
- Is Time Up for MS Dhoni? – Who Said What Since the World Cup Semi-final
- PV Sindhu Crashes Out in 2nd Round of Indonesia Masters as Indian Campaign Ends
- Runners And Fitness Junkies Take Note! The Best Marathon Gear You Must Buy, Right Now