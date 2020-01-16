Delhi Assembly Elections: Congress Candidates' List to Come out Tomorrow, Subhash Chopra Won't Contest

New Delhi: The Congress election committee, which met on Thursday to finalise the names of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, will announce the names on Friday.

Congress Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said, "We have discussed most of the seats and list will be coming tomorrow."

When asked if senior leaders will contest, he said the high command will decide. However, he said he would only be in-charge of managing the elections and not take part in the same directly. "I will not contest the elections as I have to manage the elections," he said.

The Congress has not been able to finalise candidates for New Delhi seats from where Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is contesting.

Senior Congress leaders have been asked to contest elections but, many of them, including former Union minister Ajay Maken, have decided to stay away. Maken has left for the US as his daughter is unwell.

