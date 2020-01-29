Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Elections: EC Restricts Exit Poll During Voting on February 8

The ban will be on between 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. on the poll day in the national capital, the commission said.

IANS

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: EC Restricts Exit Poll During Voting on February 8
Representative image of polling. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notification restricting media to conduct or publish any exit poll during assembly elections in Delhi on February 8.

The ban will be on between 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. on the poll day in the national capital, the commission said.

"Election Commission of India, in exercise of the powers under sub-section (1) of Section 126 of the Representation of the the Peoples Act, 1951 has notified the period between 8 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. on February 8, 2020 (Saturday) as the period during which conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing the result of exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or in any other manner shall be prohibited in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2020," the Commission said.

Further, under Section 126(1)(b) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hour, the EC said.

