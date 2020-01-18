English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi Assembly Elections: Former Assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri Resigns from Congress
Yoganand Shastri alleged tickets for Delhi Assembly polls were being 'sold' by Delhi unit office-bearers.
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Delhi: Weeks ahead of Delhi polls, senior Congress leader and former assembly Speaker Yoganand Shastri has resigned from the party over differences with the city unit president Subhash Chopra.
He alleged tickets for Delhi Assembly polls were being "sold" by Delhi unit office-bearers. "I sent my resignation from Congress to party's Delhi affairs incharge PC Chacko on Friday," Shastri told PTI.
The assembly polls are scheduled for February 8.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar's Maternal Grandmother Passes Away
- Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji Continues Dream Run at Box Office, Earns Rs 128.97 Crore in 8 Days
- FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas; Be Prepared For Delays
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch