Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: BJP Rakes Up 1984 Riots to Target Cong; Kejriwal Explains Why He Didn't Object to Budget Before Polls

File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.



The minister also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for delaying the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts, saying: “The hanging of the convicts in 2012 Delhi gang rape case is now delayed because of Delhi government’s negligence. AAP is responsible for the delay in justice. Why did Delhi government not give notice to the convicts for filing mercy plea in last 2.5 years?



AAP chief & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, said he was under immense pressure to object to the tabling of the Budget on February 1 as the Centre could introduce schemes to sway voters. However, he said Delhi’s development was more crucial to him and hence, he did not raise any objections,



Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia will file his nomination today from the Patparganj assembly segment. His rally to the SDM office will start with a padyatra and then a bike rally.



The battle for the Capital is a prestige war for Kejriwal’s ruling AAP, which is seeking re-election after a thumping victory in 2015 when the party won 67 of 70 seats in the Assembly.



Kejriwal, who has sought to keep the focus of the electoral battle on his government’s development works such as the Mohalla clinics and model schools, had earlier said his party was eyeing all 70 seats. Taking a cue from Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Kejriwal also roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm I-PAC in his quest to return as Delhi chief minister for the second consecutive term next year, though the firm has had too short a period to deliver.



The AAP launched its campaign last month with the slogan ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ (Past 5 years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too has said he was confident of his party’s success.



So far as the BJP is concerned, the party’s CEC will meet today to finalise the list of candidates for the Delhi elections.