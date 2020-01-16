LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: BJP Rakes Up 1984 Riots to Target Cong; Kejriwal Explains Why He Didn't Object to Budget Before Polls

News18.com | January 16, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
Event Highlights

Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today revived the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to hit out at the Congress, a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court it had accepted recommendations of the Justice Dhingra committee.

Addressing the media, Javadekar blamed the Congress for shielding the perpetrators of the riots in the national capital after the assassination of the then prime minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh security guards on the morning of October 31, 1984. The violence had claimed 2,733 lives in Delhi alone.
Jan 16, 2020 4:01 pm (IST)

Hari Nagar MLA Likely to Quit AAP | AAP MLA from Hari Nagar Jagdeep Singh is likely to quit the party citing denial of ticket and giving the ticket to Rajkumari Dhillon who he alleges is anti-Sikh as reasons to leave. Jagdeep SIngh is himself a victim of anti-Sikh riots.

Jan 16, 2020 3:54 pm (IST)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he would appeal to the Election Commission to allow the Central government to offer more welfare schemes and funds to the city in the Budget. Speaking to the media, Kejriwal said Delhi is going to the polls on February 8 and the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is imposed, so, no fresh policies can be announced till the elections are over.

Jan 16, 2020 3:46 pm (IST)

BJP-SAD Alliance to be Finalised | The ​BJP and Akali Dal will finalise the details of the alliance for Delhi elections over the weekend. Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal will meet BJP president Amit Shah.

Jan 16, 2020 2:40 pm (IST)

Manish Sisodia Files Nomination for Delhi Assembly Election | Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia files his nomination from Patparganj constituency after concluding his padyatra in the city. 

Jan 16, 2020 1:22 pm (IST)

In a simultaneous press conference, union minister Prakash Javadekar attacks the AAP dispensation for delaying justice in the Nirbhaya gang rape case as all accused now await execution under the death sentence awarded to them. "Why did Delhi govt not give notice for 2.5 years?  They're responsible for the delay in the case,"  he says. Attacking the Congress, another principle opponent this Delhi election in the same breath, Javadekar cites the SIT report by a Justice Dhingra-led commission on the 1984 riots in Delhi. "The carnage happened because the Congress protected the accused. But Dhingra brought facts to the fore. 3,000 Sikhs were brutally killed, but then PM Rajiv Gandhi supported the violence," he says. 

Jan 16, 2020 1:12 pm (IST)

Addressing a press conference in the National Capital, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal says there was tremendous pressure on him to object to the presentation of the union budget on February 1. " Ahead of elections, no government can announce fresh polices to sway voters. But, the fact that the central government is going to present its budget shortly, means that voters in Delhi can be influenced. But I refuse to object to this," Kejriwal says, because "development in Delhi shouldn't be politically implied". "I want that budget is presented on schedule. And  there should be lots of announcements for Delhi," the CM says. He further demands sufficient allocation of funds to tackle the menace of pollution in Delhi. 

Jan 16, 2020 11:14 am (IST)

Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to be held today at the residence of party's interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. 

Jan 16, 2020 10:01 am (IST)

No Challenge in Patparganj, Says Sisodia | Speaking to CNN-News18 during padyatra, Manish Sisodia attacks the BJP and Congress, and says the parties failed to do any meaningful work in Delhi.  On him contesting from Patparganj, from where he seeks reelection, the senior AAP leader says, "There is no challenge in this constituency." Addressing BJP's accusations that the Delhi government has delayed the execution of Nirbhaya convicts, who await their death sentence, Sisodia says, "We rejected the mercy petition of Mukesh and sent it to LG within hours of the development."

Jan 16, 2020 9:28 am (IST)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday attacked the Centre over the nearly six-year high in retail inflation on account of rising vegetable and food prices.  According to figures released by the NSO Monday, retail inflation rose to a five-and-a-half-year high of 7.35% in December 2019.  “The figures are worrying not just from the perspective of economic slowdown or unemployment, but because it has become difficult for the common man to sustain even basic household expenses. This is BJP’s gift to people in the last six years,” said Sisodia.

Jan 16, 2020 9:04 am (IST)

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on Tuesday named all its candidates for the 70-member Delhi assembly polls, scheduled for February 8, with CM Kejriwal contesting again from New Delhi. The party has dropped 15 sitting MLAs and given tickets to a total of 24 new faces, including Atishi, Raghav Chaddha and Dillip Pandey who had unsucessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. 

Jan 16, 2020 8:57 am (IST)

BJP CEC Meet Today | The BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold a meeting today to finialise the party's candidates for the upcoming elections. The committee comprises of the party top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah besides other senior leaders.  The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections while AAP won in 67.

Jan 16, 2020 8:50 am (IST)

Schedule for AAP Rally | Ahead of filing his nomination, Sisodia, who is seeking a reelection from his constituency Patparganj, will begin a padyatra at 9:30am from the Badrinath Mandir to the Shri Ram Chowk, after which, he will reach Talab chowk to continue rest of the journey on bike. He will be passing through Nirman Vihar, Shakarpur and Vikas Marg, and will go all the way to the SDM office. ​

Jan 16, 2020 8:46 am (IST)

Manish Sisodia to File Nomination Today | With the date to the crucial assembly elections in Delhi fast approaching, political parties are busy chalking out last minute strategies and giving finishing touches to their candidate list as they accelerate their campaign to canvass for votes.  Among them, is Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds multiple portfolios in the Aam Admi Party (AAP) government, and will file his nomination from Patparganj after taking out a padyatra today.  

File photo of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The minister also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for delaying the hanging of the Nirbhaya case convicts, saying: “The hanging of the convicts in 2012 Delhi gang rape case is now delayed because of Delhi government’s negligence. AAP is responsible for the delay in justice. Why did Delhi government not give notice to the convicts for filing mercy plea in last 2.5 years?

AAP chief & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, said he was under immense pressure to object to the tabling of the Budget on February 1 as the Centre could introduce schemes to sway voters. However, he said Delhi’s development was more crucial to him and hence, he did not raise any objections,

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia will file his nomination today from the Patparganj assembly segment. His rally to the SDM office will start with a padyatra and then a bike rally.

The battle for the Capital is a prestige war for Kejriwal’s ruling AAP, which is seeking re-election after a thumping victory in 2015 when the party won 67 of 70 seats in the Assembly.

Kejriwal, who has sought to keep the focus of the electoral battle on his government’s development works such as the Mohalla clinics and model schools, had earlier said his party was eyeing all 70 seats. Taking a cue from Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Kejriwal also roped in election strategist Prashant Kishor’s political consultancy firm I-PAC in his quest to return as Delhi chief minister for the second consecutive term next year, though the firm has had too short a period to deliver.

The AAP launched its campaign last month with the slogan ‘Ache beete 5 saal, lage raho Kejriwal’ (Past 5 years have been good, keep going with Kejriwal). Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia too has said he was confident of his party’s success.

So far as the BJP is concerned, the party’s CEC will meet today to finalise the list of candidates for the Delhi elections.
