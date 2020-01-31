Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: EC to Meet Top Cop on Poll Prep Day After Jamia Firing; BJP to Unveil Manifesto

Ahead of the Assembly polls on February 8, Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on Thursday courted controversy by dubbing Shaheen Bagh -- where women are spearheading a protest against CAA and NRC -- as a "hub of treason". Bagga, who is the party candidate from the Hari Nagar segment and is the Delhi BJP spokesperson, claimed that a "surgical strike" would be done there on February 11 after the Delhi Assembly poll results are out.
Another important aspect of the campaign will be to highlight the Modi government's work like providing ownership rights to residents in unauthorised colonies and slum redevelopment scheme to provide permanent houses to those living in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters in the city, he said.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday slammed the SAD for supporting the BJP in the Delhi assembly polls, accusing the Akalis of 'bartering away the constitutional principles' for their political interests. Read full story here.
BJP President JP Nadda in a fresh attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on wasting his time abusing PM Modi rather than working for the people.
केजरीवाल जी, दिल्ली ने पिछले 5 वर्षों में आपको कई बार सुना। अगर सार्वजनिक जीवन में भाषा की मर्यादा को किसी ने बार बार लांघा तो वो आप थे..— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 31, 2020
जब काम करना था
तो वक्त बर्बाद कर दिया
मोदी जी को गाली देने में
हिटलर कहा
गुंडा कहा
चोर कहा
हत्या का आरोप लगाया
जनरल डायर तक कह डाला
और अब.. pic.twitter.com/FK3BTMiwEf
A BJP delegation, which included Union ministers Harsh Vardhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, on Thursday accused the AAP of "sponsoring" anti-CAA protests, including the one at Shaheen Bagh here, and urged the Election Commission to include expenses incurred on them in the expenditure of AAP candidates. Read full story here.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his happiness over a Delhi government schoolboy addressing India's biggest digital marketing conference. The young entrepreneur is the founder of Cann91 Technologies which offers web design, app development, software development services.
शानदार !— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020
दिल्ली Govt school का छात्र बड़े IT Tech सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर रहा है 👍!
हमने बच्चों के हाथों में कलम और computer दिए हैं और आंखों में entrepreneurship के सपने ! वे दे रहें है बंदूक और नफरत ।
आप अपने बच्चों को क्या देना चाहते हैं ? 8 Feb को बताईयेगा ! https://t.co/8rbSNPpwUB
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal for promising mohalla clinics on court premises in the city at a time when the model code of conduct is in place. A BJP leader had approached the Commission alleging that addressing members of the Delhi Bar Association on January 13, Kejriwal had said the government was ready to open mohalla clinics in bars and court premises provided space is allocated.
Seeking to corner the ruling AAP over its claims of revolutionizing education and healthcare in Delhi, the BJP on Thursday came out with a video of the Mohalla Clinics. The video was tweeted by the BJP president JP Nadda. "Kejriwalji, you promised to open 1,000 mohalla clinics every year. Whatever small number of clinics you opened lack even the basic facilities, Nadda tweeted. The video sought to establish a lack of basic facilities at the Mohalla Clinics.
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a show cause notice to BJP MP Parvesh Verma for allegedly calling Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist". Read full store here.
Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit back at the union minister Harsh Vardhan, who, yesterday, had questioned how the Delhi CM became a son of Delhi when he was born in Haryana and began his political career from Ghaziabad. Kejriwal said the BJP may have alienated people who settle in Delhi, but they are part of AAP's Delhi family.
डॉक्टर साहिब, आपकी मुझसे नफ़रत है। आप मुझे गाली दीजिए। आप UP और हरियाणा में पैदा हुए और दिल्ली में आकर बसे सब लोगों को पराया कैसे बोल सकते हैं? भाजपा के लिए वो पराय हैं। पर वे हमारे तो दिल्ली परिवार का हिस्सा हैं। हम दिल्ली वालों ने उनको सबको अपना लिया, अपना परिवार बना लिया। https://t.co/wMju5HtrJc— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 31, 2020
The Delhi BJP unit is set to release its manifesto today at its party office. The manifesto is likely to be around the party unique campaign strategy titled 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav' for the upcoming Assembly elections. It is expected that the manifesto may include promises on cleaning and development of the Yamuna river, tacking pollution and resolving the issue of unauthorized colonies.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the incident saying it is the result of BJP ministers and leaders inciting crowds with incendiary slogans and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to answer whether he stands with violence or with non-violence. When provocative speeches are given by BJP leaders, such incidents are possible, she added. Gandhi also asked the prime minister what kind of Delhi he wanted and whether he stood by anarchy or development.
Meanwhile, union minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Delhi polls are a contest between Prime Minister Narendra Modi who eliminated terrorists through surgical strikes inside Pakistan and those supporting the Shaheen Bagh protest. Addressing media on the open firing incident, he said that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has been directed to take strict action in the case. He said the case will be investigated by Special Commissioner of Delhi Police Praveer Ranjan. Shah said the central government will not tolerate such incidents and the guilty will not be spared.
Following the open firing incident at Jamia Millia Islamia on Thursday, where one student was injured, Delhi is stirred with fresh controversy. Both the ruling party and the opposition aimed potshots at each other ahead of the Assembly polls scheduled for February 8. The Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the firing incident in Jamia area was a BJP conspiracy to get the Delhi elections postponed as the "saffron party knows it is losing" the polls.
Voting for Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and results will be out on February 11.
BJP is contesting on 67 seats and has left two seats to JD(U) and one for LJP, its alliance partners in Bihar.
Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, which is ruling the Capital, is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress.
In the 2015 Delhi polls, AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly and hopes to repeat its performance this year.
