Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: EC to Meet Top Cop on Poll Prep Day After Jamia Firing; BJP to Unveil Manifesto

Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party will release its election manifesto for the February 8 polls today. The party’s campaign for elections has centered on national issues such as the Citizenship Amendment Act, the violence over it, and the abrogation of Article 370.Another important aspect of the campaign will be to highlight the Modi government's work like providing ownership rights to residents in unauthorised colonies and slum redevelopment scheme to provide permanent houses to those living in Jhuggi-Jhopri (JJ) clusters in the city, he said.