Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul & Sidhu Among Cong's 40 Star Campaigners

Read More Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: A day after he filed his nomination from the New Delhi constituency after a long wait, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows in the National Capital.Kejriwal filed his nomination on Tuesday after waiting for more than six hours. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held the BJP responsible for the delay, a charge dismissed as “drama” by the saffron party. Jan 22, 2020 10:44 am (IST) The Congress' list of star campaigners for the upcoming Delhi polls: Jan 22, 2020 10:37 am (IST) Congress' Star Campaigners List Out | Meanwhile, the Delhi unit of the Congress party released a list of its star campaigner today. The list of 40 campaigners features Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Former PM Manmohan Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor and Navjot Singh Sidhu, among others. Jan 22, 2020 10:24 am (IST) Kejriwal's Roadshow Today | Arvind Kejriwal is set to conduct roadshows today, a day after filing his nomination papers. This the Delhi Chief Minister's second roadshow in the poll season. Hundreds of AAP supporters on Monday gathered in Central Delhi to take part in Kejriwal's mega roadshow. "I love you", a visibly moved Kejriwal called out to his supporters as they walked with him from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg metro station to the Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place traversing around 2.2 kilometres in over two hours and dancing to the tunes of the party's anthem - 'Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal'. Jan 22, 2020 10:01 am (IST) Delhi CEO Sets Allegations Aside | The Delhi CEO Office late on Tuesday rejected allegations that the nomination process of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was being "deliberately delayed", saying a set procedure has been followed. The Returning Officer took such a long time due to the rush of candidates on the last day of filing nomination papers, they said. According to the statement, the CEO Office has received some information through social media that nomination process of the chief minister for New Delhi constituency was "being deliberately delayed" by the Returning Officer and was taking 30-35 minutes to check the nomination of one candidate "just to delay" the process and make the chief minister wait unnecessarily. Jan 22, 2020 10:00 am (IST) Blame Game Over Nomination | Over Arvind Kejriwal's delay in filing his nomination papaers, a number of AAP leaders alleged that around 35 candidates with incomplete set of papers were insisting that they would not allow the chief minister to file his nomination unless their nominations were filed. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier in a tweet tagging the BJP, said, "No matter how much you conspire, you will not be able to stop Kejriwal from filing his nomination or from becoming the chief minister for the third time." "Your conspiracies will not yield any result," he said earlier in the day as Kejriwal waited to file his nomination. He is the sitting MLA of New Delhi seat — Assembly Constituency — 40. Jan 22, 2020 9:58 am (IST) After 6-Hour Wait, Kejriwal's Nomination Papers Filed | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is contesting the Delhi Assembly electiosn 2020 from the New Delhi constituency, filed his nomination yesterday after waiting for more than six hours. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held the BJP responsible for the delay, a charge dismissed as “drama” by the saffron party. Tuesday was the last day of filing of nominations for the February 8 Assembly polls, the results of which will be declared on February 11. Kejriwal, who was scheduled to file his papers on Monday, could not do so after he was delayed due to his own roadshow.

File image of Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)



