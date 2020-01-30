Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE : Now, BJP Releases 'Sting' on Mohalla Clinics; AAP Cites Land Shortage

Event Highlights BJP Attacks AAP over Mohalla Clinics

Shah, Nadda to hold Rallies in Delhi

AAP to Hold 8,000 Public Meetings



Replying to the charges, Aam Aadmi Party leader Madan Lal said, "If it is not made somewhere that is because land was not made available to us. Delhi has 400 mohalla clinics. People are very happy with mohalla clinic operations. Its an ongoing process. At least we started."

Read More Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE Updates: After the 'sting' video on Delhi government schools, the Bharatiya Janata Party today released another clip on 'Mohalla Clinics' — the flagship programme of the incumbent AAP government. BJP chief JP Nadda said that CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government had promised 100 such facilities. But they neither built the said number of clinics nor are there proper facilities and medicines in the existing ones, he said.Replying to the charges, Aam Aadmi Party leader Madan Lal said, "If it is not made somewhere that is because land was not made available to us. Delhi has 400 mohalla clinics. People are very happy with mohalla clinic operations. Its an ongoing process. At least we started." Jan 30, 2020 10:42 am (IST) BJP Attacks AAP over Mohalla Clinics | After taking on the Kejriwal government over the alleged 'failure' of government schools in the national capital, the BJP released another video highlighting the 'poor-infrastructure' of Kejriwal's flagship Mohalla Clinic initiative. "Kejriwal, you promised to open 1,000 mohalla clinics every year. ​Whatever small number of clinics you opened lack even the basic facilities," BJP chief JP Nadda wrote in a tweet. केजरीवाल जी, आपने हर साल 1000 मोहल्ला क्लीनिक खोलने का वादा किया।



1000 क्लीनिक खोलना तो दूर, जो कुछ खुले भी, उनमें न दवाएं हैं, न सुविधाएं।



'आप' की ओछी राजनीति ने दिल्ली के गरीबों को सालाना 5 लाख रुपये तक मुफ्त इलाज देने वाली मोदी जी की 'आयुष्मान भारत योजना' से भी वंचित रखा। pic.twitter.com/X4YgSIBXvS — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 30, 2020 Jan 30, 2020 10:35 am (IST) Taking the fight to Arvind Kejriwal's hometurf, BJP leader Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Delhi chief minister is the "biggest liar" he has seen in his entire life. Addressing his first public meeting in the New Delhi constituency in support of party candidate Sunil Yadav, Shah asked the Delhi CM if he would give prosecution sanction against JNU student Sharjeel Imam who has been arrested over his controversial "cut off-Assam-from-India" remark. Shah said Kejriwal had lied that he won't take a government bungalow or a car. "Now, he has bungalow and car both. Kejriwal is the biggest liar I have seen in my 56 years," the BJP leader said. Jan 30, 2020 10:04 am (IST) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said the BJP does not wish to come to power in Delhi riding on hatred and such a victory would be unacceptable to the party. Addressing a rally in Adarsh Nagar, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also sought to assuage the concerns of Muslims over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and said bona fide citizens would remain unaffected under the new law. "We do not want a victory that has been achieved because of hatred. Even if we win, we will not accept such a victory," he said. Jan 30, 2020 9:34 am (IST) Kejriwal to Hold 4 Roadshows | Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled hold roadshows in Timarpur, Model Town, Ghonda and Rohtas Nagar as the battle for Delhi intensifies. Jan 30, 2020 9:27 am (IST) With just over a week left for the crucial Delhi elections, union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to three public meetings and one roadshow in the national capital, while BJP chief JP Nadda will be holding three rallies today. At 3:30pm, Shah will hold a public meeting in Chhatarpur, followed by a roadshow in Kasturba Nagar at 5:30pm. At 7:00pm, he will hold a meeting in RK Puram, followed by another event in Malviya Nagar at 8:30pm. Nadda is scheduled to hold rallies in Rohini, Mangolpuri and Nangloi. Jan 30, 2020 9:21 am (IST) Most senior Delhi Congress leaders are either contesting the polls or have their kins in the fray. DPCC president Subhash Chopra has fielded his daughter Shivani from Kalkaji, while campaign committee chief Kirti Azad's wife is contesting from Sangam Vihar. A senior Delhi Congress leader said Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will soon address rallies and hold roadshows. They had campaigned in the Lok Sabha polls. Jan 30, 2020 9:21 am (IST) The Congress, which lost the national capital to the AAP in 2013 and faced a massive drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, not winning any of the seven parliamentary seats here seems to be out of action. The void in its campaign management is being felt by several party candidates, leaving many confused in the face of fierce canvassing by their rivals. Many are perplexed over why big leaders have not started campaigning for party candidates yet, a Congress candidate from south Delhi said in an oblique reference to Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi. However, senior leaders said that the Gandhis will start campaigning from February 2. Jan 30, 2020 9:19 am (IST) AAP, BJP Put Out Their Best Game | With just nine days left for campaigning to end for the assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with an army of AAP supporters is holding roadshows every day, while his ministers are addressing gatherings in Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies in a bid to retain power. The BJP, which lost Delhi to the Congress in 1998, has engaged Union ministers, chief ministers and parliamentarians to garner support for its candidates to bring back the national capital into its fold, after losing Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and Maharashtra. Jan 30, 2020 9:18 am (IST) Cong Big Guns Missing from Poll Scene | Unlike the BJP and the ruling AAP which have deployed a battery of top leaders, including MPs and ministers, for canvassing for the February 8 Delhi polls, the Congress is yet to see its big guns like Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit the campaign trail. With just nine days left for campaigning to end for the assembly polls, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with an army of AAP supporters is holding roadshows every day, while his ministers are addressing gatherings in Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies in a bid to retain power. Jan 30, 2020 9:00 am (IST) Demand by BJP candidates for Anurag Thakur to Campaign has Increased: BJP Leaders | The demand by BJP candidates for Union minister Anurag Thakur to campaign in their constituencies has increased, leaders in the party said on Wednesday, even though the Election Commission has ordered to remove him from the party's star campaigners list. The leaders said Thakur is slated to campaign in more than a dozen constituencies over the next few days. The poll panel had issued a show cause notice to Thakur and his party colleague Parvesh Verma for their controversial remarks during recent election rallies. Jan 30, 2020 8:54 am (IST) AAP to Cover 50 Lakh Houses in Door-to-door Campaign | "The party volunteers will knock the doors of 50 lakh families living in Delhi and will also organise 3,000 'Nukkad Nataks' and 'flash mob' performances," a party leader said. The leader said there will be four major components of the campaign: door-to-door, Jan Sabhas, flash mob and buzz campaigns. Under door-to-door campaign, 50 lakh houses will be covered. Jan 30, 2020 8:53 am (IST) AAP to Hold 8,000 Public Meetings Ahead of Delhi Polls | As the Assembly poll campaign reaches its finale, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has decided on a grand plan with its leaders conducting 8,000 public meetings in seven days. The party will reach every voter of Delhi at least twice in the next seven days with a message that they should vote Kejriwal.

File photo: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference at the party headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, January 9, 2020. (Image: PTI)



As February 8 poll are drawing closer, all major parties are addressing marathon rallies with Union home minister Amit Shah set to hold three public meetings today, while Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal will hold roadshows in Timarpur, Model Town, Ghonda and Rohtas Nagar areas.



Both the leaders have recently been attacking each other on various issues. On Wednesday, BJP leader Amit Shah said the Delhi chief minister is the "biggest liar" he has seen in his entire life. On the other hand, AAP has asked the Election Commission to impose a 48-hour campaigning ban on the Union home minister for allegedly tweeting a "fake" video on Delhi government schools.



AAP leaders Singh and Pankaj Gupta complained to the EC against the circulation of the "fake" videos of Delhi government schools by BJP leaders to "falsely defame" Delhiites.



Addressing his first public meeting in the New Delhi constituency in support of party candidate Sunil Yadav, Shah asked the Delhi CM if he would give prosecution sanction against JNU student Sharjeel Imam who has been arrested over his controversial "cut off-Assam-from-India" remark.



Shah said Kejriwal had lied that he won't take a government bungalow or a car. "Now, he has bungalow and car both. Kejriwal is the biggest liar I have seen in my 56 years," the BJP leader said.



The Union home minister also questioned the achievements of the Kejriwal government in the education sector, saying when BJP lawmakers exposed the AAP dispensation's false claims, Kejriwal replied "We (BJP) are insulting Delhi". "Kejriwalji, have you been feeling like Indira Gandhi" Shah asked. "Indira used to say Indira is India and India is Indira. Kejriwal also thinks Kejriwal is Delhi and Delhi is Kejriwal," he added.



Shah attacked Kejriwal "for not granting prosecution sanction" against those who raised "tukde-tukde" slogans in JNU in February 2016. "Now, Sharjeel Imam has threatened to cut off Assam from India. We have sent him to jail. I want to ask Kejriwalji whether he will grant sanction to prosecute him or not," he said.



Shah said the government will change automatically if the people of the New Delhi constituency "overturn" things there. "Thirty-five seats are needed to change the government in Delhi. If you overturn the things here (New Delhi), it will change automatically. So, you alone can do the work of the people of 35 constituencies," he said.



"Press the button so hard that protesters in Shaheen Bagh feel the current," Shah added.



The Union minister exuded confidence that the BJP will win the Delhi Assembly elections will an absolute majority. "I declare from this stage that BJP will win an absolute majority and form the government in Delhi," he said.



Shah also claimed that Kejriwal got the former chief secretary of Delhi, Anshu Prakash, assaulted after inviting him home. "Is this how an elected government should work? The officer did not want to work (in Delhi) ... we had to 'withdraw' him," he said. He also accused Kejriwal of deceiving social activist Anna Hazare by bringing in a "fraud" Janlokpal Bill.

