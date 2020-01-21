Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Sunil Yadav Will Take on Kejriwal, Says Delhi BJP Incharge Amid Replacement Buzz

Event Highlights
According to the list of 10 candidates that came hours before the filing of nomination closes on Tuesday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinderpal Singh Bagga has been fielded from Hari Nagar and party's Purvanchal Morcha president Manish Singh would contest from the Delhi Cantonment constituency.
Sunil Yadav Remains BJP's Candidate Against Kejriwal | Soon after the buzz tha the BJP would change its candidate against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, the party has said Sunil Yadav will continue to be their contestant against AAP convenor. "We have decided that Sunil Yadav will remain our candidate against Arvind Kejriwal. We are assured of his victory in the upcoming Assembly elections," Delhi BJP in-charge Shyam Jaju said.
Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi emphasised on the need to make Delhi safer for women and that all political parties must work together to achieve the goal. "As a citizen & voter of Delhi, I want my city safe for my daughters & sisters.Main parties have many issues & allegations to fight with each other! @AAPDelhi, @BJP4Delhi & @INCDelhi must have courage to speak in 1 language with 1 common agenda & resolve to make“Delhi Rape Free (sic)” he tweeted.
As the 'meme war' between the BJP and the AAP continues ahead of Assembly election in Delhi, the saffron party posted a dubbed clip of a movie and took a dig at the Kejriwal-led party over air pollution and healthcare in the city.
Former minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the AAP candidate from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency, said the party has decided that he will not fight the Delhi elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be its nominee from the seat. The announcement came after the Delhi High Court set aside the election of Jitender Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls. Read full report here.
AAP Drops Jitnder Singh Tomar | Former minister Jitender Singh Tomar, who was declared as the AAP candidate from the Tri Nagar assembly constituency, said the party has decided that he will not fight the Delhi elections and instead his wife, Preeti Tomar, will be its nominee from the seat. The announcement came after the Delhi High Court set aside the election of Jitender Tomar for giving false declaration regarding his educational qualification in his nomination papers for the 2015 Delhi assembly polls.
Kejriwal's Pitch for Development | Making a pitch for development, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted just ahead of filing his nomination paper on how the AAP government in national capital has worked for better facilities like, electricity, schools, free travel for women, etc.
BJP's Amit Malviya has congratulated party's two "young guns", Sunil Yadav and Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, after they were given ticket.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will be filing his nomination for New Delhi seat today at 10:45 am at Jamnagar House. Kejriwal was scheduled to file his nomination on Monday, but it had to be rescheduled owing to the delay in the rally. Kejriwal, who started his roadshow from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg metro station to the Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place, traversed around 2.2 kilometres in over two hours. The 'Walk With Kejriwal' roadshow was to be followed by the Delhi chief minister going to Jamnagar House to file his nomination papers.
Wearing the Aam Aadmi Party’s trademark cap and with copies of the party’s five-year report card in hand, Sunita Kejriwal appears completely at ease. It’s a cold winter afternoon in Delhi, as the former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer hits the campaign trail to support her husband and batchmate, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Emerging from the background for the first time, she is lending her shoulder to the AAP bandwagon in the New Delhi Assembly constituency from where the CM, then a political novice, had emerged as the giant killer by defeating Congress incumbent Sheila Dikshit in 2013. Read full story here.
Upset over not being given ticket for the assembly poll, AAP's Ajmeri Gate Councillor Rakesh Kumar on Monday joined the Congress party here along with his supporters. Kumar, who was welcomed into the Congress fold by party's Delhi unit president Subhash Chopra, alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was an "opportunist" and deliberately kept quiet on the issue of the amended citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, who was trolled heavily on social media after his name did not feature in party’s first list of candidates contesting the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, finally made it to the second list on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. While Bagga was pitching for a ticket from Tilak Nagar, the party has fielded him from Hari Nagar for the polls scheduled for February 8. Thanking everyone, the elated BJP leader posted a rap song on Twitter, ‘Bagga, Bagga Har Jagah’, to highlight his fight against various social and political issues. Read full report here.
Soon after being announced as the BJP's candidate from Hari Nagar, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga posted a video that talked about his contribution as the youth leader of the saffron party.
The BJP in the wee hours of Tuesday released the second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. The party has pitted BJP Yuva Morcha President Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi constituency against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The second list of candidates in the fray was announced hours before the filing of nomination closes on Tuesday and following the announcement of Siromani Akali Dal's decision to not contest the Delhi polls in alliance with the BJP due to its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act.
SAD Not Contesting Polls | A day before nomination for the Delhi Assembly polls ends, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday said it will not contest the elections as it was asked by its ally BJP to change its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which it has vehemently refused. The SAD has following in many Sikh-dominated seats like Kalkaji, Tilak Nagar, Hari Nagar and Rajouri Garden in the city. Addressing a press conference here, SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said during three poll-related meetings with the BJP, his party was asked to consider its stand on the CAA.
Nitish, Tyagi to be JD(U)'s Star Campaigners | Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Janata Dal (United) spokesperson KC Tyagi will be among the star campaigners for the party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, the JD(U) said on Monday. The party released the list of star campaigners on Monday which includes several Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha lawmakers, besides several Bihar ministers.
A total of whopping 508 fresh nominations were filed on Monday by 343 candidates belonging to big and smaller parties. With this, the total number of nominations for the upcoming elections has gone up to 722 received from 496 candidates, a senior official of the Delhi CEO office said. The total number of male candidates stand at 395, much larger than 101 woman contestants, he said. Tuesday is expected to witness last minute rush by the Congress and the BJP who were yet to announce candidates on a few seats until Monday night. The two parties until late Monday evening had not announced their candidates for the remaining seats.
Arvind Kejriwal to File Nomination Today | Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was unable to submit his papers due to a delay caused by his rally. Kejriwal, who started his roadshow from Valmiki Mandir near RK Ashram Marg metro station to the Hanuman Mandir near Connaught Place, traversed around 2.2 kilometres in over two hours. The 'Walk With Kejriwal' roadshow was to be followed by the Delhi chief minister going to Jamnagar House to file his nomination papers, but owing to the delay in the rally, he was unable to reach the SDM office in time. Kejriwal said the nomination will now be filed on Tuesday, which is also the last day for filing of nomination for the February 8 polls in Delhi.
Congress Bigwigs File Nomination | Delhi Congress bigwigs Haroon Yusuf and Arvinder Singh Lovely as well as senior BJP leader Vijender Gupta were among the 343 candidates who filed their nominations on Monday, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was unable to submit his papers due to a delay caused by his rally.
Cong to Fight Polls in Alliance With RJD | The Congress, which ruled the city for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, will for the first time go in the Assembly polls in Delhi in alliance with another party. It has left four seats for its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Lalu-led party on Monday announced its candidates on all the four seats alloted to it. The party in a tweet declared its four candidates - Pramod Tyagi (Burari), Riyazuddin Khan (Kirari), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (Uttam Nagar) and Niram Kumar Singh (Palam). The RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but finally it was decided that the party would contest on four constituencies -- Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar, senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha had earlier said.
Congress Releases Another List | The Congress on Monday released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on Saturday. The last day for filing of nominations is today.
The list also includes the names of BJP candidates Sumanlata Shokeen, who would content from Nangloi Jat, Ravindra Chaudhary from Kasturba Nagar, Kusum Khatri from Mehrauli and Anil Goyal from Krishna Nagar. The BJP has left three seats for its alliance partners JD(U) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). The JD(U) will contest from Burari and Sangam Vihar constituencies while LJP will fight from the Seemapuri seat. The polls for 70-membered Assembly will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.
