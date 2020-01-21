Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Sunil Yadav Will Take on Kejriwal, Says Delhi BJP Incharge Amid Replacement Buzz

Jan 21, 2020 7:59 am (IST)

Cong to Fight Polls in Alliance With RJD | The Congress, which ruled the city for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013, will for the first time go in the Assembly polls in Delhi in alliance with another party. It has left four seats for its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The Lalu-led party on Monday announced its candidates on all the four seats alloted to it. The party in a tweet declared its four candidates - Pramod Tyagi (Burari), Riyazuddin Khan (Kirari), Shakti Kumar Bishnoi (Uttam Nagar) and Niram Kumar Singh (Palam). The RJD had initially demanded 10 per cent seats in Delhi from the Congress, but finally it was decided that the party would contest on four constituencies -- Burari, Kirari, Palam and Uttam Nagar, senior RJD leader and Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha had earlier said.