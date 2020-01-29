Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: AAP's Slogan Changed? New Posters Put up in Badli Ahead of Kejriwal's Rally

Event Highlights AAP Poll Campaign Gets New Slogan



The posters have been put up before Kejriwal's roadshows in Rajinder Nagar, Hari Nagar, Shakur Basti and Moti Nagar areas today. Two days ago, the Delhi CM had taken out a public rally in north Delhi's Narela and Bawana areas, where he urged his supporters to press the button for AAP's election symbol, the broom, so hard on the EVM machine that the party breaks its 2015 record of winning 67 assembly seats.

Jan 29, 2020 8:51 am (IST) The AAP on Wednesday changed its slogan for the Delhi polls campaign to "Achhe Honge Paanch Saal, Dilli Mein Toh Kejriwal." Posters have appeared in parts of Delhi. Earlier, the campaign intensively used "Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal." Jan 29, 2020 8:46 am (IST) Kamal Hassan, president of Makkal Needhi Maiam, on Tuesday took to Twitter to endorse and congratulated Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on the good work done in Delhi. "Do not just follow this leader, emulate him," he said. Arvind Kejriwal responded by thanking him and saying that "there is no dearth of money in the govt" and "all one needs is the right intent." Thank u Kamal ji. My experience of five years shows that our country has been deliberately kept illiterate and poor in the last 70 yrs. There is no dearth of money in the govt. All that u need is the right INTENT.



पैसे की कमी नहीं है, नीयत की कमी रही अभी तक https://t.co/kIQcprsb70 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 29, 2020 Jan 29, 2020 8:28 am (IST) Verma​'s remark came on the day as Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur's incendiary slogan -- "shoot the traitors" -- after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters. Thakur has been asked by the EC to respond to the notice before 12 noon on January 30 (Thursday), "failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any reference to you". Jan 29, 2020 8:26 am (IST) Addressing an election rally in West Delhi, BJP MP Parvesh Verma had raised the spectre of Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protesters in their lakhs entering homes to rape and kill women, provoking opposition outrage as the Delhi election chief submitted a report on his remarks to the Election Commission. He added that Shaheen Bagh protest site will be cleared in an hour on February 11 if his party comes to power, also said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi too. Jan 29, 2020 8:19 am (IST) The poll battle between the AAP and the BJP, ahead of the Delhi Assembly Election on February 8, witnessed a new high on Tuesday with the Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) lodging a complaint with the city's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) against BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, his cabinet colleague Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma. The leaders are accused of making "provocative" statements while campaigning for the February 8 Assembly polls in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly elections, at Geeta Colony in New Delhi.



He also thanked the people for coming for the roadshow despite the cold weather and light rain. Kejriwal, atop an open navy blue jeep, waved to the public and shook hands with people as his roadshow moved through the narrow lanes. He was accompanied by Sharad Chauhan and Jai Bhagwan Upkar, the candidates of Narela and Bawana, respectively. Kejriwal said he has tried to be like an elder son of every family in Delhi.



He again appealed to the supporters of BJP, Congress and other parties to vote for the AAP in the upcoming assembly elections for the development of Delhi. Holding placards in support of AAP government's schemes, including free healthcare and electricity, AAP supporters danced to the tune of 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' (the party's anthem).



In the assembly polls five years ago, the AAP secured a thumping victory as the party bagged 67 seats, leaving just three for the BJP. In the evening, Kejriwal will also took out a roadshow in Gandhi Nagar constituency in support of AAP candidate Deepu Chaudhary.



In the last phase of campaigning, Kejriwal will hold eight 'Town Hall' sessions at different locations of Delhi and also carry out regular roadshows in different assembly constituencies. Delhi Assembly polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11.



On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah dared the AAP chief to visit the anti-CAA protest site at Shaheen Bagh so that the people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the assembly election.



Addressing a rally in Rithala in northwest Delhi, Shah said Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were against the construction of Ram temple, the scrapping of provisions of Article 370 and not bothered about the country's image and soldiers.



The opposition fears that they will upset their vote bank, he said and asked, "Are you their vote bank? Where is their vote bank?" To this, the crowd replied, "Shaheen Bagh".



The BJP leader claimed the Delhi Police has booked Sharjeel Imam, a JNU student, on the charge of sedition for his comment of "trying to cut chicken's neck" and breaking the North East from the rest of the country.



"I want to ask Kejriwal whether he is in favour of apprehending Sharjeel Imam or not? Whether you are with the people of Shaheen Bagh or not, please tell the people of Delhi," Shah said. Imam was one of the initial organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest.



Hitting back at the BJP, Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party does not want to open the Shaheen Bagh stretch of the Kalindi Kunj road as it is doing "dirty politics" over it. He said law and order in the national capital lies entirely with the Centre and "if they are saying that they need permission from me, I am giving them permission, open the road in one hour".



"I can give it to you in writing, the BJP does not want to open the route in Shaheen Bagh. The Shaheen Bagh route will remain closed till February 8 (election day) and it will open February 9," Kejriwal told reporters.

