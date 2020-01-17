Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: Meeting Underway at Sonia Gandhi's House Over Candidates; Atishi to File Nomination

Event Highlights AAP's Prestige Battle

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi will file her nomination from Kalkaji constituency. She will hold a roadshow from Giri Nagar Gurudwara in Moolchand. Atishi will be accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Jan 17, 2020 10:40 am (IST) Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have arrived at party President Sonia Gandhi's residence for Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting. The grand old party is expected to release its list of candidates for the Delhi assembly elections today. Jan 17, 2020 10:07 am (IST) Poll Code Violations | A total of 87 entries, including 82 FIRs and five daily diary, including against AAP and Congress have been lodged, and rest 79 were under the category of others or non-political, officials said, adding that over 4.46 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed by civic bodies in compliance with the poll code. Polling for Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11. Over 3,000 licensed arms have been deposited, 1,640 people booked under various CrPC sections and 36,015 booked under the Delhi Police Act as preventive measure. Over Rs 78 lakh in cash has been seized by the police till January 15, officials said. Jan 17, 2020 10:03 am (IST) 339 FIRs registered under Excise Act in Delhi | As many as 339 FIRs have been registered under the Excise Act since the enforcement of the model code of conduct in Delhi on January 6 in view of the upcoming Assembly election. Also, 347 people have been arrested under the Excise Act in connection with violation of the poll code, they said. Till January 15, as many as 47 bottles, 318 half-sized bottles and 25,681 quarter-sized bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and 502 bottles, 194 half-sized, 89,391 quarter-sized bottles of country-made liquor, and 107 bottles of beer were seized, a senior official of the Delhi CEO Office said. Jan 17, 2020 10:00 am (IST) AAP's Atishi has announced that she will be filing her nominations from Kalkaji Assembly seat today. I will be filing my nomination papers today to contest elections as @AamAadmiParty candidate from Kalkaji Assembly! Please do join and give your blessings pic.twitter.com/klWiZqqaRn — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 17, 2020 Jan 17, 2020 9:38 am (IST) The Congress election committee, which met on Thursday to finalise the names of candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, will announce the names on Friday. Congress Delhi unit chief Subhash Chopra said, "We have discussed most of the seats and list will be coming tomorrow." When asked if senior leaders will contest, he said the high command will decide. However, he said he would only be in-charge of managing the elections and not take part in the same directly. "I will not contest the elections as I have to manage the elections," he said. Jan 17, 2020 9:04 am (IST) The elections to the Babarpur seat will not be just another seat for the AAP but a battle of prestige as well amid the party fielding its city convenor Gopal Rai for the February 8 polls.After party chief Kejriwal and senior party leader Manish Sisodia, all eyes will be on the Babarpur constituency when the results will be announced on February 11. Rai's importance can be seen with the number of responsibilities he has been given in both the AAP and its government in Delhi. He is a member of Political Affairs Committee; member of the National Executive; Delhi State Convenor; Delhi Cabinet Minister for Rural Development, General Administration Department, Irrigation and Flood Control and Labour. Jan 17, 2020 9:01 am (IST) Got 11.65 lakh Suggestions for Manifesto, Says BJP | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s fortnight-long drive seeking people's inputs to prepare a manifesto for the Delhi polls has received 11.65 lakh suggestions over a range of issues including the amended citizenship law and the continuing protests against it. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said on Thursday most of the suggestions were on waterlogging, potholes, damaged roads, dirty water supply, pollution and unemployment. Jan 17, 2020 8:53 am (IST) Sisodia Does Not Own a Car | Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia does not have any car on his name, according to information shared in the poll affidavit filed by him for Delhi elections. In the affidavit, it is also shown that his self-acquired immovable property remained roughly the same as in 2015. His wife's self-acquired immovable property is worth roughly about Rs 65 lakh, as per his latest affidavit. Jan 17, 2020 8:51 am (IST) The BJP had won only three assembly seats in the previous assembly elections, while the AAP had won 67. The elections will have triangular contest with the Congress being the third major player as political watchers believe that the BJP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are likely to be the main rivals in most of the seats. Jan 17, 2020 8:51 am (IST) BJP CEC Meets to Decide Delhi Candidates | The BJP's central election committee met on Thursday to finalise the party's candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls. The list of candidates is likely to be released today. Its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president Amit Shah and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari besides working president J P Nadda among others, held consultation at the BJP headquarters here over the names of probables for the February 8 elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

While Kejriwal is relying on populist schemes, like free electricity and water besides free ride for women in the government-run buses, besides his work to boost education and health infrastructure, the BJP is eyeing to oust him from power on the Modi government's decision to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies and planks like the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.



The saffron party has also accused the AAP government of allegedly failing to fulfil most of its promises and has tried to corner it over violence during anti-CAA protests in the city.