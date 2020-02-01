Delhi Elections LIVE: Adityanath, Smriti Irani & Manoj Tiwari to Campaign in Capital as BJP Pushes Poll Pedal

Delhi Assembly Elections LIVE: With a week to go for elections in the Capital, the BJP’s campaign has gained steam with star campaigners Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Manoj Tiwari set to hold rallies in Delhi today.

• While UP Chief Minister Adityanath will address public meetings at Mangal Bazaar Chowk, Jahangir Puri; Ramleela Maidan, Narela; Karawal Nagar Chowk and Rohini, Irani will be in Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri and Hari Nagar.

• Tiwari, the Delhi BJP president, will hold ‘padyatra’ and address Nukkad Sabha in Lakshmi Nagar Vidhansabha, Dilshad Garden and Vishwas Nagar. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a Public Meeting in Dwarka and Uttam Nagar.

• Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will address a ‘Nukkad Sabha’ in Badarpur and Okhla Vidhansabha. Minister of Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will address a Nukkad Sabha in Trilokpuri Vidhansabha.

• The Election Commission on Friday appointed former IRS officer B Murli Kumar as special expenditure observer and ex-IPS officer Mrinal Kanti Das as special police observer for the Delhi polls.

• The decision comes after the Commission held two meetings — one with Delhi's chief secretary, city police chief, city's home and finance secretaries and the second with city's chief electoral officer, district electoral officers, chief executives of local bodies, among others — to review poll preparedness.

• Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said it is of prime importance that Delhi elections are conducted in a "free, fair, peaceful, accessible and inclusive" manner. manoj

• Elections in Delhi will be held on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.

