Vote Based on Issues in Delhi Elections, Not on Divisive Agenda: Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi: On the second day of his campaign trail for Delhi Assembly polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while rooting for Congress candidate from Kalkaji Shivani Chopra, appealed to the people to caste their votes based on issues related to public welfare without getting misguided by the divisive agenda of the BJP and the bluff of Arvind Kejriwal.

Lashing out at the BJP, Baghel said the saffron party was doing what it did best, i.e., dividing the country on religious lines.

"Who is lying on CAA? The Prime Minister is saying something at the Ramlila Maidan while the Home Minister is saying something else. It is a disrespect to ask people for the birth proof of their parents," said Baghel.

"While nobody is talking about the issues concerning the people, in Chhattisgarh we have unveiled many welfare schemes, including half electricity bill and farm loan waiver.

"The BJP is cleaning the Ganges for six years now, while Kejriwal is claiming to clean the Yamuna. But both are not clean yet," Baghel said.

He also alleged that Kejriwal failed to carry forward the work done by late Congress Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the national capital.

"You know what happened in the country during demonetisation. There's no data of black money being rocovered. The move only cost the economy dearly. Presently there aren't any jobs while businesses have also been hit hard as people don't have money in their pockets," the Chief Minister said.

However, there is no slowdown in Chhattisgarh as the government there ensured that people have money in their pockets," Baghel claimed.

On the second day of campaigning, Baghel also addressed a public meeting in Nangloi.

