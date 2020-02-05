Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Maruti Suzuki
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Vote Based on Issues in Delhi Elections, Not on Divisive Agenda: Bhupesh Baghel

Lashing out at the BJP, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said the saffron party was doing what it did best, i.e., dividing the country on religious lines.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 11:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Vote Based on Issues in Delhi Elections, Not on Divisive Agenda: Bhupesh Baghel
File photo of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

New Delhi: On the second day of his campaign trail for Delhi Assembly polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, while rooting for Congress candidate from Kalkaji Shivani Chopra, appealed to the people to caste their votes based on issues related to public welfare without getting misguided by the divisive agenda of the BJP and the bluff of Arvind Kejriwal.

Lashing out at the BJP, Baghel said the saffron party was doing what it did best, i.e., dividing the country on religious lines.

"Who is lying on CAA? The Prime Minister is saying something at the Ramlila Maidan while the Home Minister is saying something else. It is a disrespect to ask people for the birth proof of their parents," said Baghel.

"While nobody is talking about the issues concerning the people, in Chhattisgarh we have unveiled many welfare schemes, including half electricity bill and farm loan waiver.

"The BJP is cleaning the Ganges for six years now, while Kejriwal is claiming to clean the Yamuna. But both are not clean yet," Baghel said.

He also alleged that Kejriwal failed to carry forward the work done by late Congress Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in the national capital.

"You know what happened in the country during demonetisation. There's no data of black money being rocovered. The move only cost the economy dearly. Presently there aren't any jobs while businesses have also been hit hard as people don't have money in their pockets," the Chief Minister said.

However, there is no slowdown in Chhattisgarh as the government there ensured that people have money in their pockets," Baghel claimed.

On the second day of campaigning, Baghel also addressed a public meeting in Nangloi.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram