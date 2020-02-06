Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Assembly Elections: Metro to Start its Services at 4 am on Day of Polling

Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and the Election Commission has taken several steps to conduct fair and smooth polling in the national capital.

IANS

Updated:February 6, 2020, 6:18 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: Metro to Start its Services at 4 am on Day of Polling
Image for representation only.

New Delhi: Delhi Metro will start its services at 4 am on the day of polling in Delhi on February 8 to facilitate the movement of polling staff to their designated duty locations.

"In order to facilitate the polling personnel and others to reach their destinations on time, Delhi Metro services will begin at 4 am on February 8," tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Delhi goes to the polls on February 8 and the Election Commission has taken several steps to conduct fair and smooth polling in the national capital.

This time the commission has also taken care of the public utility services from drinking water to toilet facility to the voters. A provision for postal ballot to old-age voters has also been made.

