Delhi Assembly Elections: No-show for Bihar-based Parties as All RJD, LJP, JDU Candidates Lose With Sizeable Margins

New Delhi: While Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) heads for a third term in the national capital, it was a show of shame for the three major political parties from Bihar.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) teamed up with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United), which fought from two seats, both its candidates lost. Shiv Charan Lal Gupta lost to AAP candidate Dinesh Mohaniya by a sizeable margin of 15,000 votes from Sangram Vihar. Shailendra Kumar was defeated by AAP's Sanjeev Jha from the Burari Assembly seat.

The BJP had also allocated one seat to another ally, Ramvilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). LJP candidate Sant Lal lost to AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam on the Seemapuri Assembly seat.

The Congress, which has put up an abysmal showing in the Capital again, had allocated four seats to its Bihar-based ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). All four candidates fielded by the RJD failed to do anything noteworthy.

Morad Riyazuddin Khan, who contested on the Kirandi Assembly seat, managed only 63 votes. Shakti Kumar Boshnoi, another RJD candidate, managed a forgettable 18 votes in the Uttam Nagar Assembly seat, while Nirmal Kumar Singh from Palam secured just 51 votes. Pramod Kumar Tiwari, who fought from Burari Assembly seat, managed 739 votes — the highest of all RJD candidates.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

