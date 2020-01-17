Delhi Assembly Elections: Parties to Bank on Purvanchali Voters to Win Big
In the last 2015 Assembly elections in the national capital, the ruling AAP had fielded 11 Purvanchali candidates whereas the BJP fielded only three, with all three losing.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: The political parties in fray for the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections on February 8 are banking on Purvanchali voters who are in strong numbers in the Union Territory.
Purvanchali voters hail from eastern areas of Uttar Pradesh. Seats with higher Purvanchali demography include Sangam Vihar, Palam, Vikaspuri, Uttam Nagar, Kirari, Burari, Rithala, Badarpur, Adarsh Nagar, Karawal Nagar, Badli, Kundli, Mustafabad, Laxmi Nagar, Trilokpuri and Patparganj.
In the last 2015 Assembly elections in the national capital, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had fielded 11 Purvanchali candidates whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded only three, with all three losing.
Manish Singh, president of the Purvanchal wing of the Delhi BJP said, “There are close to 27 Assembly segments where Purvanchalis have a strong presence. We have given the names of our members on 21 seats and are hoping to get more tickets this time.”
The Congress, which is likely to enter a pre-poll alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD), may allocate five to six seats to it.
RJD national spokesperson Manoj Jha met senior Congress leader and handed over the list of names of the candidates and the seats from where they will contest. “Our relation with the Congress goes a long way back," he said. "So we started talks with them, which have been positive.”
