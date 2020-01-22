Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Assembly Elections: Pavan Varma's Conduct an Act of Indiscipline, Says Senior JD(U) Leader

Vashishtha Narayan Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and the head of the JD(U)'s state unit, asserted that the decision to align with the BJP was taken after 'due deliberation'.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: Pavan Varma's Conduct an Act of Indiscipline, Says Senior JD(U) Leader
File photo of JD(U) leader Pavan Varma.

Patna: Janata Dal (United) leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh on Wednesday took strong exception to party colleague Pavan Varma questioning "in public" the tie-up with BJP for the Delhi assembly polls by extending the alliance beyond Bihar, calling it "absolutely" an act of indiscipline.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and the head of the JD(U)s state unit, asserted that the decision to align with the BJP was taken after "due deliberation".

He further said although the party respected freedom of thought of every member, it was inappropriate on part of the career diplomat-turned-politician to make public his letter to the Chief Minister and national president Nitish Kumar.

"I consider his (Varma's) conduct as inappropriate and will put forth my views forcefully whenever a party meeting takes place", Singh told a news channel.

He also said "if there were any reservations, these ought to have been expressed in a party forum. People may have their individual opinions and the party respects that. But airing these in public is something I do not approve of".

He also said Varma had "absolutely" committed an act of indiscipline by sharing on the social media his two-page letter to Kumar in which the chief minister was reminded of the unease he had been allegedly expressing "in private" over the BJPs ideology and agenda.

"Our tie-up in Delhi has materialized after due deliberation", said Singh whose party will be contesting two out of the 70 assembly seats leaving 67 for BJP and one for Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP.



