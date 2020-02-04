Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Elections: Rahul, Priyanka to Address Joint Rally in Sangam Vihar Today

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will hit the campaign trail in Delhi on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the campaigning ends on February 6.

IANS

Updated:February 4, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be joining Rahul Gandhi to address her first rally in Delhi for the party candidate at Sangam Vihar at 5 pm on Tuesday. She is debuting the Delhi Campaign while Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the second rally jointly with Priyanka.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will hit the campaign trail in Delhi on Tuesday, just two days ahead of the campaigning ends on February 6. He will address a rally in Rajouri Garden, the constituency dominated by Sikhs, to seek votes for the Congress.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi will also address two rallies on Tuesday - one in Jangpura at 3 pm in support of Tarvinder Singh Marwah and the second in Sangam Vihar at 5 pm in support of Poonam Azad who is contesting from this Constituency.

The maiden rally to be addressed by party president Sonia Gandhi at Delhi's Shastri Park is likely to be postponed as she is undergoing treatment in Delhi's Gangaram hospital, however, there is no official word if she is still in the hospital.

The Congress has been late to campaign as February 6 is the last date of campaigning in Delhi for February 8 polling. The party's top leadership is campaigning in the slog overs to get the party back on track.

While the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party have been aggressive since the beginning, Congress approach in Delhi is lacklustre, said a party insider.

Even Prime Minister addressed a rally on Monday and will do so on Tuesday as well.

