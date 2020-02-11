Delhi Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8am as Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP Eyes Another Sweep

Event Highlights Exit Polls Dampen BJP's Spirit

Delhi Assembly Election Results Today Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will eye a third consecutive term in power in Delhi as the Election Commission starts the counting of votes at 8am after a three-cornered contest that saw it battle the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose high-pitched campaign was anchored by home minister Amit Shah and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Congress.



The Delhi Assembly elections result will also determine the AAP’s future and whether Arvind Kejriwal will be able to renew his ambition of making it a national party. If the election verdict proves the exit polls right and the broom sweeps Delhi again, it would be a major filip for the goal. All the exit polls have been unanimous that Arvind Kejriwal will return as Delhi chief minister for the third time and the AAP will romp home to victory, at the very least by a two-thirds majority. The predictions differed only in terms of the margin of victory. The AAP’s tally will fall somewhere between 44 and 68 in the assembly of 70, according to the pollsters.

The AAP’s tally will fall somewhere between 44 and 68 in the assembly of 70, according to the pollsters. Feb 11, 2020 5:45 am (IST) Exit Polls Dampen BJP's Spirit Ahead of Delhi Election Results | Nevertheless, the exit poll results have surely dampened the spirit of the BJP as it has not made any arrangements to celebrate in case of victory today. "I do not think celebrations need elaborate arrangements. Its only that we have decided to wait for the announcement of results this time. Celebrations can be arranged within minutes," said a top party leader. The mood in the party was different after voting for Lok Sabha polls last year, as exit polls had predicted a sweep by the party. Orders of special 'Motichoor Cake' and 'Kamal Barfi' were made in advance to celebrate party's victory after announcement of results. The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. Feb 11, 2020 5:44 am (IST) Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said after an indepth analysis, we have found that the BJP was ahead of the AAP in most of the seats. "Our own feedback and analysis is contrary to the exit poll results. The exit polls were based on 39 percent votes polled till 3 PM and did not consider votes cast in last three hours. "The exit polls missed the pulse of the people as they did not consider half of the total 62.59 percent votes polled on Saturday," he said. Feb 11, 2020 5:40 am (IST) Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leaders said no special arrangements have been made in advance for celebrations. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asserted that his party will win more than 45 seats in 70-membered assembly and form the government. "Our confidence is based on a micro analysis of all the seats. The exit polls are rough estimates, I am confident that the BJP will form the government in Delhi with full majority," he said. The exit poll, aired immediately after voting concluded on Saturday evening, predicted maximum number of seats to the AAP. Feb 11, 2020 5:40 am (IST) A day before results, the Delhi BJP yesterday exuded confidence that it would form the government in the city but adopted a cautious approach on plans for celebrations amid exit polls predicting a sweep for the AAP. Delhi BJP leaders said no special arrangements have been made in advance for celebrations. Feb 11, 2020 5:38 am (IST) Kapil Mishra was a minister in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet. After he fell out with him, he joined the BJP. "It is worrying that AAP is raising fingers on the Election Commission and electronic voting machines. This is because they know the mood of the people of Delhi and realised that BJP is going to win and form the government in the national capital," he said. Feb 11, 2020 5:38 am (IST) Yesterday, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he could lose election from the New Delhi constituency. "The people's mandate is with the BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency," he said. Feb 11, 2020 5:31 am (IST) Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the "delay". Authorities in the Delhi CEO Office are gearing up for the counting of votes and adequate arrangements have been made at the centres spread across 21 location in the national capital, spanning 11 districts, officials said. Feb 11, 2020 5:00 am (IST) Unauthorised Colonies Witness Fall in Voter Turnout in Delhi Polls | Regularisation of unauthorised colonies was again an important poll issue during the campaign. However, much like other constituencies, most assembly segments with high concentrations of unauthorised colonies recorded a decline in voter turnout with a few remaining almost unchanged. For instance, Najafgarh assembly constituency, which has at least 199 unauthorised colonies, witnessed a voter turnout of 64.38 per cent compared to 69.1 per cent. Aam Aadmi Party’s Kailash Gehlot is in the fray from this seat. Similarly, Uttam Nagar in West Delhi, which has nearly 144 unauthorised colonies notified for regularisation, recorded a turnout of 64 per cent, down seven percentage points from 71.2 per cent in 2015. Feb 11, 2020 5:00 am (IST) Exit Polls Predict Congress' Crushing Defeat in Delhi Polls | Having touched a historic low of under 10 per cent in the last elections, Congress is likely to be restricted to single digits again. The average number of seats that the pollsters are giving to Congress on eve of voting is 1. The C Voter and Times Now-Ipsos have predicted a vote share of 6 per cent for the grand old party. Axis My India has predicted that it would get 5 per cent votes. Since the restoration of Delhi assembly, which was dissolved in 1991 when it was turned into a union territory, Congress touched its highest point in 2003. This was the election in which Congress under the leadership of Sheila Dikshit was fighting to return to power. The party finished first, by a huge margin, bagging close to 48 per cent votes. Feb 11, 2020 5:00 am (IST) Arvind Kejriwal's New Delhi Constituency Recorded 51% Voter Turnout | Voter turnout in New Delhi constituency, which had the highest number of candidates — 28 — including Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, was registered at 51.64 per cent compared to 64.72 per cent during the 2015 polls when Kejriwal won with a margin of more than 30,000 votes. Among districts, North East district registered the highest 62.75 per cent voter turnout while the lowest turnout was recorded in South East district (54.15 per cent), as per the ECI app. In 2015, AAP had won 67 of 70 assembly seats in Delhi and more than 54 per cent of the vote-share. Feb 11, 2020 4:59 am (IST) Delhi Recorded a Drop in Voter Turnout 1st Time Since 1998 | According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) voter turnout app, the total turnout in Delhi was recorded at 61% till 10:20pm, a decline over the 2015 polls when a 67.12 per cent of the voters came out to vote. A total of 1.47 crore people were eligible to vote in Delhi. This is the first time since 1998 when Delhi has witnessed a drop in voter turnout over a previous assembly election. In 1998, the capital had recorded a voter turnout of just 48.99 per cent which was a sharp decline of more than 12 percentage points from 61.75 per cent. Feb 11, 2020 4:59 am (IST) PM Modi, Amit Shah Led BJP's Mega Rallies | The BJP, which started the campaign with a focus on the development work done by the Centre for the national capital, took a sharp turn and made Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest in southeast Delhi, its main poll plank. The saffron party's campaign saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi address two rallies while Shah addressed many more. Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also in full throttle over the Shaheen Bagh protest and attacked the Congress and the AAP.

Feb 11, 2020 4:58 am (IST) A Vitriolic Poll Campaign for Delhiites | The campaigning for the Delhi polls was marked by the BJP aggressively raising the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh as a poll issue, the AAP hard-selling development and the Congress conspicuous by its near absence, the bitter, often divisive and vitriolic campaign for the Delhi elections. Speeches and tweets with communal undertones, and poll claims that violated the Model Code of Conduct kept the poll authorities on their toes all through the campaign. The campaign got bitter when Union Minister Anurag Thakur, in a rally, egged the crowd to say 'shoot the traitors', and the party's West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma made a controversial statement on Shaheen Bagh. Feb 11, 2020 4:58 am (IST) The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted that Kejriwal will retain power with the AAP winning 47 seats against 23 for the BJP. The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats. The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 52-64 seats for the AAP and 6-16 for the BJP. An exit poll put out by Neta-NewsX said the AAP may win 53-57 seats and the BJP 11-17. The ABP's survey said the AAP's vote share may be a whopping 50.4 per cent against the BJP's 36 per cent. The corresponding share for the two parties was 56 per cent and 35 per cent, according to the India Today-Axis poll. If these figures are to hold good, it would tantamount to a jump of more than 30% in AAP’s vote share from May 2019 Lok Sabha polls when AAP at 18% stood a poor third behind BJP and Congress. Feb 11, 2020 4:57 am (IST) trong> Exit Poll Predicts Clean Sweep for AAP in Delhi Polls | All pollsters are unanimous that Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is all set to romp home with a second consecutive victory, at the very least by a two-thirds majority. The predictions differ only in terms of the margin of victory. From 44 to 68 in the assembly of 70. All pollsters unanimously called the polls in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party with a vote-share that is likely to cross 50% mark. The India Today-Axis poll forecast 59-68 seats for the AAP and 2-11 for the BJP, while the ABP-CVoter put Delhi's ruling party's tally at anywhere between 49 and 63 and that of its main rival between five to 19. Almost all exit polls predicted little change in the fortunes of the Congress, which had ruled the city between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls. Feb 11, 2020 4:56 am (IST) Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Results Today | The vote-counting process for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 is scheduled to begin at 8am today and will be carried out by the Election Commission of India. The results of the 70 assembly seats are expected to be announced by the end of the day. Delhi went to polls on February 8 and saw a slight fall in its voter turnout. As against 67% in 2015 assembly elections, the voter turnout in Delhi this time settled at 62%. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is seeking to come back to power with a thumping majority for the second time. The Delhi elections saw a triangular fight between the AAP, BJP and the Congress.

L-R: PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.



The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling AAP, and the delay in announcement of the final voter turnout by authorities. The election, largely seen as a battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, which went aggressive during the high-octane campaign, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.



Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the "delay". Authorities in the Delhi CEO Office are gearing up for the counting of votes and adequate arrangements have been made at the centres spread across 21 location in the national capital, spanning 11 districts, officials said.



The counting centres are located at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi, among other places. There will be 33 counting observers, officials said.



Tight security arrangements have been put in place at various centres across the national capital where the counting of votes polled in the high-stakes February 8 Delhi Assembly elections will take place on Tuesday. Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs). Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, a day ahead of the polls, had said all EVMs have been tested and they are "foolproof and non-tamperable".