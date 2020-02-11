Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Kicks Off; Can BJP and Congress Stop Arvind Kejriwal's Hat-trick?

Feb 11, 2020 8:08 am (IST)

Here is some more Election Trivia:

-The closest contest in the last three Assembly elections in Delhi was in Rajouri Garden in 2008 in which the Congress candidate Daya Nand Chandela defeated the SAD(M) candidate Avtar Singh Hit by a slender margin of 46 votes.



-Rohini is the only seat which AAP had won in 2013, but lost in 2015.



-In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections Congress won zero seats and came in second in only 4 seats (Mangolpuri, Badli, Matia Mahal and Mustafabad).



-Sultanpur Majra in North Delhi has the highest percentage of Scheduled Caste population (44.37%) among all Delhi Assembly constituencies. Rohini, also in North Delhi has the lowest (4.98%).



-Vikaspuri has the most number of polling stations (376) in Delhi while Delhi Cantt has the fewest (115).



-Bijwasan has the most number of voters (68) of the third gender in Delhi.