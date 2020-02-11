Assembly
Elections
2020
Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Kicks Off; Can BJP and Congress Stop Arvind Kejriwal's Hat-trick?

News18.com | February 11, 2020, 8:09 AM IST
Event Highlights

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes has kicked off across the capital as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party eyes a third consecutive term in power in Delhi. The three-cornered poll contest saw the ruling AAP battle the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), whose high-pitched campaign was anchored by home minister Amit Shah and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Congress.

The Delhi Assembly elections result will also determine the AAP’s future and whether Arvind Kejriwal will be able to renew his ambition of making it a national party. If the Delhi election result proves the exit polls right and the broom sweeps Delhi again, it would be a major filip for the goal. All the exit polls have been unanimous that Arvind Kejriwal will return as Delhi chief minister for the third time and the AAP will romp home to victory, at the very least by a two-thirds majority. The predictions differed only in terms of the margin of victory. The AAP’s tally will fall somewhere between 44 and 68 in the assembly of 70, according to the pollsters.
Feb 11, 2020 8:08 am (IST)

Here is some more Election Trivia

-The closest contest in the last three Assembly elections in Delhi was in Rajouri Garden in 2008 in which the Congress candidate Daya Nand Chandela defeated the SAD(M) candidate Avtar Singh Hit by a slender margin of 46 votes.


-Rohini is the only seat which AAP had won in 2013, but lost in 2015. 


-In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections Congress won zero seats and came in second in only 4 seats (Mangolpuri, Badli, Matia Mahal and Mustafabad). 
 

-Sultanpur Majra in North Delhi has the highest percentage of Scheduled Caste population (44.37%) among all Delhi Assembly constituencies. Rohini, also in North Delhi has the lowest (4.98%). 


-Vikaspuri has the most number of polling stations (376) in Delhi while Delhi Cantt has the fewest (115).
 

-Bijwasan has the most number of voters (68) of the third gender in Delhi.

Feb 11, 2020 8:01 am (IST)

The counting for the Delhi Assembly elections has begun. In the three-cornered battle for power in the national capital, CM Kejriwal's Aam Admi Party is looking for a return to power, while the BJP is confident of taking over the power from the incumbent  AAP.  

Feb 11, 2020 7:53 am (IST)

An Aam Admi Party supporter outside the party office in Delhi holding a banner pitching Arvind Kejriwal as a PM candidate for Lok Sabha elections in 2024. 

Feb 11, 2020 7:50 am (IST)

As the poll mood in national capital is upbeat, with each party equally confident of victory, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia says the poll result will be for the good work that the Aam Admi Party has done for Delhi.  "We are planning to work after our win. A lot more needs to be done for Delhi," he says. "We are confident of a win today because we have worked for people in the last 5 years," he adds.  

Feb 11, 2020 7:39 am (IST)

-In four Assembly seats in Delhi there are fewer voters in 2020 than in the 2015 Assembly polls: Shakur Basti, Badli, Delhi Cantt and Rajinder Nagar. 


-Six Assembly seats have seen an increase of more than 20% in the voter base since the 2015 elections: Burari, Vikaspuri, Badarpur, Okhla, Uttam Nagar and Matiala. 


-Rithala and New Delhi are the only two constituencies in which the winner's vote share in all the previous three Assembly elections has been more than 50%. 

-Burari has seen the largest increase (25.36%) in the number of voters since the 2015 elections. Rajinder Nagar has seen the biggest decrease in the number of voters since the 2015 elections (-2.94%). 

-The maximum number of candidates in the 2020 elections are contesting from New Delhi (28 candidates). Patel Nagar has the fewest candidates (4 candidates). 

-The highest number of voters in the 18-19 year age group is in Matiala (7972) and the lowest is in Chandni Chowk (1603).

Feb 11, 2020 7:33 am (IST)


Here is some election triva as counting for the Delhi Assembly election begins shortly:

-The overall estimated voter turnout in 2020 Delhi elections was 62.59%, this is 4.53% lower than in 2015 (67.12%). The voter turnout in 2013 was 65.63% and in 2008 it was 57.58%. 

-In the three seats that BJP had won in 2015, two (Rohini and Vishwas Nagar) witnessed a dip of over 5% in voter turnout. The other seat Mustafabad saw only a slight dip (-0.30%). 

-Three constituencies in Delhi recorded a turnout which was more than 10% lower than 2015: Delhi Cantt (-13.23%), New Delhi (-12.57%) and Rajouri Garden (-10.56%). 

-Seelampur (71.22%) registered the highest voter turnout in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections and Delhi Cantt (45.36%) registered the lowest. 

-Only two of the 70 constituencies in Delhi recorded a higher turnout in 2020 compared to the 2015 Assembly elections: Matia Mahal and Ballimaran in Old Delhi. 

Feb 11, 2020 7:26 am (IST)

Traffic Diversion in Dwarka | The Delhi Traffic Police has issued traffic advisory saying the traffic movement will remain closed on Road number 224 Dwarka from sector 7/9 crossing towards sector 9/10 crossing due to Delhi election counting. Traffic movement will also remain closed on Muni Maya Ram Marg near Guru Nanak Dev Institute of Technology (both carriageways) due to vote counting today.

Feb 11, 2020 7:21 am (IST)

We are Coming to Power, Says Manoj Tiwari | Confident of BJP's victory, party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari says that the BJP will be coming to power today. "I am not nervous. I am confident that it will be a good day for the BJP. We are coming to power in Delhi today. Don't be surprised if we win 55 seats," he says. 

Feb 11, 2020 7:14 am (IST)

Meanwhile, RP Meena, DCP South East, says that the Delhi police have deployed adequate personnel across counting centres to avoid any untoward situation. "We have set up a fool proof security. We have an elaborate security at protest sites. As of now the situation is all normal."

Feb 11, 2020 7:11 am (IST)

Congress' Harun Yusuf reiterated the party's faith in a positive outcome in the poll results today. He says, "We have seen how exit polls have gone wrong one after another. When the full voting percentage was not out, how could exit polls be trusted?"

Feb 11, 2020 7:08 am (IST)

Meanwhile, AAP's Gopal Rai says, "The exit poll results are clearly one sided and our internal survey shows that we are going to win more than 67 seats. Delhi has decided to go against poltics of hate and vote for the real patriots."

Feb 11, 2020 7:06 am (IST)

Fairy and her family outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence:

Feb 11, 2020 7:05 am (IST)

Key Candidates in Delhi Polls | Before the counting of votes for the Delhi polls begin at 8am today, take a quick glance at the key candidates whose fate is to be sealed today. Are they trailing, leading, winning or losing. Right here, right now, in one single page. Click here.

Feb 11, 2020 7:02 am (IST)

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari says, "We are sure that the people of Delhi will side with us. I stand by my figure of over 48 seats for the BJP."

Feb 11, 2020 6:57 am (IST)

Delhi Will Give AAP 5 More Years: Atishi | Atishi Marlena, AAP leader and candidate for Kalkaji constituency, says the Aam Aadmi Party is confident based on the work their government has done in the past five years. "We have worked relentlessly over the last five years and we are confident that Delhi will give us five more years today."

Feb 11, 2020 6:54 am (IST)

Meanwhile, BJP's RP Singh says, "We are very confident of forming the government in Delhi. If I give you figures you will start questioning the EVMs."

Feb 11, 2020 6:50 am (IST)

Meet Fairy, the child who had attended Arvid Kejriwal's swearing-in ceremony at the Ramlila Maidan as his special guest. Dressed up in a maroon V-necked sweater and a black muffler and sporting a false moustache, four-year-old Fairy Tomar looked like a little 'Arvind Kejriwal'. Fairy's parents are avowed AAP supporters and have been closely following the AAP leader and anti-graft crusader Anna Hazare. Today, Fairy and her parents are making rangoli in front of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Feb 11, 2020 6:34 am (IST)

On the day of Delhi election results, AAP's Bharadwaj says, "Exit poll numbers are very encouraging. Our results will be historic. It is probably for the first time that an entire election has been fought by a party on the lines of development. I am sure that we will break records that we set in 2015."

Feb 11, 2020 6:26 am (IST)

Manoj Tiwari Does Not Even Know Names of 70 Seats, Says AAP | Hitting out at Delhi BJP chief, Bharadwaj says, "Manoj Tiwari does not have a clue about politics, he does not even know the names of all the 70 constituencies." He further says, "The Elections commission should have been more careful. We had a better idea about the polling percentage before the EC did. We are sure of getting more than 60% of vote share."

Feb 11, 2020 6:21 am (IST)

Shortly before the counting of votes for Delhi polls begins, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj says that there will clarity as to who will win the elections by 9:30am. He says, "By 9:30am, we will get a clear picture of what the result is. All exit polls have given us a majority. We have been receiving messages over the last few days congratulating us."

Feb 11, 2020 6:16 am (IST)

Alka Lamba, AAP Spat on Poll Day | Alka Lamba, Congress candidate from Chandni Chowk, hit the headlines on Saturday when she tried to slap an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker after a scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela in the national capital. Lamba is contesting from Chandni Chowk seat in the Delhi elections. Lamba had a two-decade-long association with the Congress party before she switched over to the newly formed AAP in December 2014 but later changed back to the Congress side.

Feb 11, 2020 5:58 am (IST)

February 11 Delhi Poll Results Will 'Startle Everyone', Says Congress | A day after exit polls predicted the Congress' rout,  the party on Sunday rubbished the exit poll results saying the result on February 11 will "surprise everyone". Almost all exit polls predicted little or no change in the party's fortunes from 2015 polls. "Let others celebrate the exit poll results. I am confident that the results on February 11 will startle everyone," chief spokesperson of Delhi Congress Mukesh Sharma said. Congress ruled Delhi between 1998 and 2013 but drew a blank in the 2015 polls. 

Feb 11, 2020 5:49 am (IST)

No Bursting of Crackers, Says Arvind Kejriwal to AAP | Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked AAP volunteers not to burst firecrackers during victory celebrations to prevent air pollution. Party functionaries said though preparations are underway to celebrate victory in the polls, whose results will be announced today, Kejriwal has asked party volunteers not to burst firecrackers as it contributes to pollution. Other preparations to celebrate the victory, including ordering sweets and namkeens, are also underway at the party headquarters in ITO, they said.

Feb 11, 2020 5:45 am (IST)

Exit Polls Dampen BJP's Spirit Ahead of Delhi Election Results | Nevertheless, the exit poll results have surely dampened the spirit of the BJP as it has not made any arrangements to celebrate in case of victory today. "I do not think celebrations need elaborate arrangements. Its only that we have decided to wait for the announcement of results this time. Celebrations can be arranged within minutes," said a top party leader. The mood in the party was different after voting for Lok Sabha polls last year, as exit polls had predicted a sweep by the party. Orders of special 'Motichoor Cake' and 'Kamal Barfi' were made in advance to celebrate party's victory after announcement of results. The BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Feb 11, 2020 5:44 am (IST)

Delhi BJP's media relations head Neelkant Bakshi said after an indepth analysis, we have found that the BJP was ahead of the AAP in most of the seats. "Our own feedback and analysis is contrary to the exit poll results. The exit polls were based on 39 percent votes polled till 3 PM and did not consider votes cast in last three hours.  "The exit polls missed the pulse of the people as they did not consider half of the total 62.59 percent votes polled on Saturday," he said.

Feb 11, 2020 5:40 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP leaders said no special arrangements have been made in advance for celebrations. Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari asserted that his party will win more than 45 seats in 70-membered assembly and form the government. "Our confidence is based on a micro analysis of all the seats. The exit polls are rough estimates, I am confident that the BJP will form the government in Delhi with full majority," he said. The exit poll, aired immediately after voting concluded on Saturday evening, predicted maximum number of seats to the AAP.

Feb 11, 2020 5:40 am (IST)

A day before results, the Delhi BJP yesterday exuded confidence that it would form the government in the city but adopted a cautious approach on plans for celebrations amid exit polls predicting a sweep for the AAP. Delhi BJP leaders said no special arrangements have been made in advance for celebrations.

Feb 11, 2020 5:38 am (IST)

Kapil Mishra was a minister in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet. After he fell out with him, he joined the BJP. "It is worrying that AAP is raising fingers on the Election Commission and electronic voting machines. This is because they know the mood of the people of Delhi and realised that BJP is going to win and form the government in the national capital," he said.

Feb 11, 2020 5:38 am (IST)

Yesterday, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he could lose election from the New Delhi constituency. "The people's mandate is with the BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency," he said. 

Feb 11, 2020 5:31 am (IST)

Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the "delay". Authorities in the Delhi CEO Office are gearing up for the counting of votes and adequate arrangements have been made at the centres spread across 21 location in the national capital, spanning 11 districts, officials said.

Delhi Election Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Kicks Off; Can BJP and Congress Stop Arvind Kejriwal's Hat-trick?
L-R: PM Narendra Modi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress chief Sonia Gandhi.

Watch constituency-wise live results of Delhi election here.

The curiosity among people to know the outcome of the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly has heightened post-exit polls, that has forecast a big win for the ruling AAP, and the delay in announcement of the final voter turnout by authorities. The election, largely seen as a battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, which went aggressive during the high-octane campaign, was held on Saturday, sealing the fate of 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women.

Click here to check out how key candidates are faring as counting of votes progresses.

Nearly 24 hours after the polling ended in Delhi, the Election Commission on Sunday announced that the final voter turnout was 62.59 per cent, five per cent less than 2015, and asserted that it followed the laid down process to compile data, after the AAP questioned the "delay". Authorities in the Delhi CEO Office are gearing up for the counting of votes and adequate arrangements have been made at the centres spread across 21 location in the national capital, spanning 11 districts, officials said.

The counting centres are located at CWG Sports Complex in East Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in West Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and G B Pant Institute of Technology in Southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in Central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in North Delhi, among other places. There will be 33 counting observers, officials said.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place at various centres across the national capital where the counting of votes polled in the high-stakes February 8 Delhi Assembly elections will take place on Tuesday. Security personnel kept guard at strong rooms storing electronic voting machines (EVMs). Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh, a day ahead of the polls, had said all EVMs have been tested and they are "foolproof and non-tamperable".
