Delhi Assembly Elections: Three AAP Ministers File Nominations
Apart from them, AAP's Raghav Chadha also filed nomination from the Rajinder Nagar seat. A number of other party candidates also filed their nominations on Saturday.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Three Delhi Cabinet ministers and Aam Aadmi Party MLAs Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain and Rajendra Pal Gautam on Saturday filed nominations for the Assembly elections.
While Rai filed nomination from the Babarpur seat, Pal filed his nominations from Seemapuri. Hussain filed his nomination from the Ballimaran seat.
Apart from them, AAP's Raghav Chadha also filed nomination from the Rajinder Nagar seat. A number of other party candidates also filed their nominations on Saturday.
Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday. The last date to file nominations is January 21, the scrutiny will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be January 24.
Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination for the New Delhi seat on Monday
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shraddha Kapoor and Stylist Get Called Out for Copying This Outfit
- Kai Po Che? Kite Strings in Gujarat Have Killed Over 150 Birds
- Scientists Are Trying to Find Survivors of Endangered Species in Australian Bushfires
- Horsing Around: Touristy Stallion Rides Bus Back Home after Being Found Wandering on UK Highway
- Reliance Jio Q3 2019-20 Results: Subscriber Base Jumps to 370 Million as of December 31, 2019