Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Assembly Elections: Two Dy Mayors, Ex-Leader of SDMC House among Women BJP Candidates in 1st List

Greater Kailash candidate Shikha Rai is the former Leader of the House of the SDMC and an ex-chairperson of its Standing Committee.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Assembly Elections: Two Dy Mayors, Ex-Leader of SDMC House among Women BJP Candidates in 1st List
Representative image.

New Delhi: Two former deputy mayors and a senior leader in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) are among the four women in the list of 57 candidates for the Assembly polls announced by the BJP on Friday.

Greater Kailash candidate Shikha Rai is the former Leader of the House of the SDMC and an ex-chairperson of its Standing Committee.

Rekha Gupta, a former councillor and former Delhi BJP general secretary, will contest from Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi.

Lata Sodhi, who has been fielded from Ballimaran, is a former councillor. Her father-in-law Motilal Sodhi also represented the seat as an MLA.

Kiran Vaid, who will be in the fray from the Trilokpuri seat, is a sitting councillor and has also served as a deputy mayor of East Delhi. She had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Assembly polls.

All the three municipal corporations -- North, South and East -- in Delhi are controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram