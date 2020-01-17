Delhi Assembly Elections: Two Dy Mayors, Ex-Leader of SDMC House among Women BJP Candidates in 1st List
Greater Kailash candidate Shikha Rai is the former Leader of the House of the SDMC and an ex-chairperson of its Standing Committee.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Two former deputy mayors and a senior leader in the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) are among the four women in the list of 57 candidates for the Assembly polls announced by the BJP on Friday.
Rekha Gupta, a former councillor and former Delhi BJP general secretary, will contest from Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi.
Lata Sodhi, who has been fielded from Ballimaran, is a former councillor. Her father-in-law Motilal Sodhi also represented the seat as an MLA.
Kiran Vaid, who will be in the fray from the Trilokpuri seat, is a sitting councillor and has also served as a deputy mayor of East Delhi. She had unsuccessfully contested the 2015 Assembly polls.
All the three municipal corporations -- North, South and East -- in Delhi are controlled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
