Delhi Assembly Elections: Will Make Yamuna So Clean That People Can Take Dip in it, Says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said if re-elected in the assembly polls, his government will make the Yamuna river so clean that residents of the city will be able to take a dip in it.

Addressing a public meeting at Greater Kailash, Kejriwal said he will join the people of Delhi to go take a dip in the river ahead of the next elections.

"You will be able to take a dip in the Yamuna river. Five years from now, ahead of the next elections, I will also join you and we will go take a dip in the Yamuna river," he said. Cleaning the river is also part of the "guarantee card" recently released by Kejriwal.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.