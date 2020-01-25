Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Assembly Elections: Will Make Yamuna So Clean That People Can Take Dip in it, Says Kejriwal

Addressing a public meeting at Greater Kailash, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will join the people of Delhi to go take a dip in the river ahead of the next elections.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 8:59 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Elections: Will Make Yamuna So Clean That People Can Take Dip in it, Says Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in the capital. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said if re-elected in the assembly polls, his government will make the Yamuna river so clean that residents of the city will be able to take a dip in it.

Addressing a public meeting at Greater Kailash, Kejriwal said he will join the people of Delhi to go take a dip in the river ahead of the next elections.

"You will be able to take a dip in the Yamuna river. Five years from now, ahead of the next elections, I will also join you and we will go take a dip in the Yamuna river," he said. Cleaning the river is also part of the "guarantee card" recently released by Kejriwal.

