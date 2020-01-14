Delhi Assembly Elections: Will Sadar Bazar Constituency be a Cakewalk for AAP Again?

New Delhi: Sadar Bazar, one of the traders' hub of the national capital, which has remained with the ruling party every time, is all set to witness another high-stake triangular contest in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Som Dutt won from here in 2015 by defeating BJP's Praveen Kumar Jain and Congress' chief ministerial candidate Ajay Maken. Dutt got over 56.60 per cent votes as compared to 27.83 per cent by the Jain and 13.69 per cent by Maken.

Even in the 2013 Assembly polls, Dutt had defeated three-time sitting Congress MLA Rajesh Jain from this high-profile constituency.

The constituency covers areas like Anand Nagar, Anand Parvat, Bagh Kare Khan, Kishan Ganj, Bahadur Garh Road, Bara Hindu Rao, Beri Wala Bagh, Chander Shekhar Azad Colony, Daya Basti, East Moti Bagh, Gulabi Bagh, Harijan Basti, New Rohtak Road, Inder Lok, Kashmiri Bagh, Lalita Block, Padam Nagar, Pahari Dhiraj, Pratap Nagar, Pulbangush, Roshanara Road, Rui Mandi, Sarai Basti, Sarai Rohilla, Subhadra Colony and Tulsi Nagar and has over 1.84 lakh voters, including 84,000 women voters.

The constituency is home to mostly traders. During the 15-year Sheila Dikshit-led Congress rule from 1998 to 2013, the grand old party's Rajesh Jain had represented the seat.

Before Jain, BJP's Hari Krishan had represented the seat in Delhi's first election in 1993 by defeating Congress' Harcharan Singh Joshi. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 while the counting of votes will take place on February 11.

In the 2015 Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 of the 70 seats, while the BJP managed to win three seats. The Congress, on the other hand, scored a nil in the 2015 assembly polls.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, stakes are high for the three main political parties - the AAP, the BJP and the Congress, which are trying their best to woo the voters. It will be interesting to see if AAP manages to retain the seat this time too.

