Delhi Assembly LIVE Updates: L-G Not Our 'Headmaster', Says Kejriwal After Heated BJP-AAP Tussle on First Day

Delhi Assembly LIVE Updates: The three-day winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly started on Monday on a tumultuous note as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced off, days after the parties tussled during the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The house was adjourned after protest by AAP MLAs against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s alleged interference in the working of the city government. The house saw repeated adjournments and barely 10 minutes of proceedings could be held.

Latest Updates:

LG VK Saxena should not “behave like a headmaster" checking students’ homework, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday as AAP MLAs protested against the L-G’s alleged interference in the workings of the government.

Kejriwal also asked L-GVK Saxena to give in writing that he had never rejected the proposal for sending government teachers for training to Finland as the two sides continued to lock horns over the matter.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs had led a march to the L-G’s office to protest against the issue of teacher training in Finland. The LG’s office, however, asserted that it has not rejected the proposal but has advised the AAP government to evaluate it in totality.

BJP MLAs entered the Delhi Assembly with oxygen masks and cylinders on Monday to protest against the alleged inaction of the AAP government on tackling pollution.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that Delhi has become a gas chamber but the AAP government is not paying attention to the problem of pollution.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary on Monday lashed out at the AAP and the BJP, alleging the parties used the first day of the Assembly session for indulging in political gimmicks instead of transacting any business in the public interest.

