Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP Backers Lead in Political Ad Spend on Facebook

New Delhi: With campaigning for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections heating up, Prashant Kishor's consultancy firm, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which is assisting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has spent the maximum for political ads on Facebook in the past one month.

During the past one month, advertisers in Delhi have spent over Rs 68,14,909 on Facebook campaigns-linked social issues, elections or politics.

The Indian Political Action Committee, which runs the "Lage Raho Kejriwal" (in Hindi) page, leads the pack with a spending of Rs 12,10,656.

The official AAP page spent Rs 4,79,121. With a spending of Rs 2,30,499, the Raghav Chadha page, which also backs AAP, was among the top spenders on Facebook in the past one month. In addition, Delhi Cabinet Minister Kailash Gahlot spent Rs 2,13,656 on the social media platform.

Together, these pages spent Rs 21,33,932 on political ads on Facebook in the last one month.

The "Main Hoon Dilli" page which runs ads in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent Rs 4,89,463 in the last 30 days.

The official BJP Delhi page spent just Rs 1,52,194 during the one-month period.

Among the top spenders in Delhi were also the Manoj K. Jain BJP page that spent Rs 1,65,980 on Facebook in the last one month. BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri spent Rs 1,68,913. Together these BJP-favouring pages spent Rs 9,76,550.

In comparision, the Indian National Congress - Delhi page spent just Rs 3,93,257 on Facebook during the same period.

However, across the country in the last one month, the BJP is ahead of the other parties in political ad spending on Facebook.

