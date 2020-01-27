Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Assembly Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Launches Website to Directly Communicate With People

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 9:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Assembly Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Launches Website to Directly Communicate With People
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during an election campaign roadshow ahead of the forthcoming State Assembly elections, at Geeta Colony in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday rolled out the 'Kejriwal aapke dwaar' campaign with the launch of a website through which he will connect with the people of Delhi using pre-recorded messages.

Kejriwal said that with the help of technology he would be able to directly reach out to the people of the city.

"We made a website through which I will be able to talk directly to the people of Delhi on different issues" he said.

The website, welcomekejriwal.in, has pre-recorded messages of the chief minister on issues such as health, education and unauthorised colonies.

"People would also be able to register their complaints which I will address after elections," he added.

The website lists the achievements of the AAP in different fields in the last five years.

A number, 76909-44444, has also been issued on which users need to give a missed call and open the link that they will then receive.

"I wanted to visit every household and meet all the family members personally through door-to-door campaigning. I wanted to sit with them and discuss my report card for the last five years, informing them of all the work done in the last five years, and answer their questions," Kejriwal said.

"But it is not physically possible to visit each of the 50 lakh households in Delhi. I wanted to have a direct conversation with the people without any mediators in between. When I asked my team about the way this can be made possible, resolutions through technological approaches were devised," he said.

The website has several listed options including education, health, electricity, water, infrastructure, women's security and unauthorized colonies in Delhi. On clicking each option, Kejriwal will list various achievements in each of these departments.

The chief minister said that through the platform, they are trying to reach as many people as possible through various media platforms.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram