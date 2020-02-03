Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Assembly Polls: BSP's Karawal Nagar Candidate Nathuram Kashyap Joins AAP

Nathuram Kashyap was welcomed in the party by the AAP's Karawal Nagar candidate Durgesh Pathak and AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the party office in Delhi.

IANS

Updated:February 3, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Assembly Polls: BSP's Karawal Nagar Candidate Nathuram Kashyap Joins AAP
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Just days before the Delhi assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Karawal Nagar, Nathuram Kashyap on Monday switched over to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

He was welcomed in the party by the AAP's Karawal Nagar candidate Durgesh Pathak and AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the party office here.

On being asked the reason behind switching the party, Kashyap said: "I wanted to join the AAP and I am doing it out of my wish."

He said he will seek votes for the AAP candidate now.

Delhi is going for polls on February 8. The BSP had named 68 candidates.

The BSP chief Mayawati has started campaigning from the polls from Monday.

The AAP sitting MLA from Badarpur ND Sharma had switched to the BSP after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had dropped his name from the 2020 assembly elections list.

Sharma will now contest from his seat on a BSP ticket.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram