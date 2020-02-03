Delhi Assembly Polls: BSP's Karawal Nagar Candidate Nathuram Kashyap Joins AAP
Nathuram Kashyap was welcomed in the party by the AAP's Karawal Nagar candidate Durgesh Pathak and AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the party office in Delhi.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Just days before the Delhi assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Karawal Nagar, Nathuram Kashyap on Monday switched over to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
He was welcomed in the party by the AAP's Karawal Nagar candidate Durgesh Pathak and AAP leader Sanjay Singh at the party office here.
On being asked the reason behind switching the party, Kashyap said: "I wanted to join the AAP and I am doing it out of my wish."
He said he will seek votes for the AAP candidate now.
Delhi is going for polls on February 8. The BSP had named 68 candidates.
The BSP chief Mayawati has started campaigning from the polls from Monday.
The AAP sitting MLA from Badarpur ND Sharma had switched to the BSP after the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had dropped his name from the 2020 assembly elections list.
Sharma will now contest from his seat on a BSP ticket.
