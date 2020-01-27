Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Polls: Cash, Liquor and Drugs Worth Rs 38.64 Crore Seized

This includes Rs 7.39 crore in cash and Rs 24.74 crore of precious metals like gold and silver ornaments, seized during the model code of conduct in Delhi from January 6 to 26.

IANS

Updated:January 27, 2020, 6:08 PM IST
Delhi Assembly Polls: Cash, Liquor and Drugs Worth Rs 38.64 Crore Seized
Representative Image.(Image: Reuters)

Law enforcement agencies seized cash, liquor, drugs and narcotics, precious metals and freebies like laptops, cookers, and sarees, worth Rs 38.64 crore ahead of the Delhi Assembly election, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The EC said on Monday that the seized items are worth Rs 38.64 crore. This includes Rs 7.39 crore in cash and Rs 24.74 crore of precious metals like gold and silver ornaments, seized during the model code of conduct in Delhi from January 6 to 26.

The election authority also said that 402 entries were made including 390 FIRs and 12 daily diary entries for violation of model code of conduct.

"Out of these FIRs 21 are against Aam Aadmi Party, 10 against Congress and five against BJP. 17 FIRs under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007. Remaining 366 are against others or independent candidates and non-political parties under the same act pertaining to defacement of public and private properties. 280 FIRs have been registered under Arms Act and 305 persons have been arrested so far," said a statement by the EC.

At least 362 unlicensed arms and weapons and 401 cartridges, explosives and bombs have also been seized. 710 FIRs were registered and 717 persons arrested under the Excise Act. Over 4,000 people have been booked under various sections of CrPC and around 84,366 persons booked under Delhi Police Act.

The EC also informed that over 135 kgs of narcotics and drugs worth Rs 4.66 crore were seized by the authorities.

