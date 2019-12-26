Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Assembly Polls: Congress Sets Up Screening Panel for Selection of Candidates

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the setting up of the committee whose members are party leaders Virender Singh Rathore and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, the party said in an official communication.

PTI

Updated:December 26, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Assembly Polls: Congress Sets Up Screening Panel for Selection of Candidates
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday set up a screening committee to shortlist candidates for the Delhi Assembly election with Rajeev Satav as its head.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the setting up of the committee whose members are party leaders Virender Singh Rathore and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, the party said in an official communication.

P C Chacko, AICC in-charge for Delhi, Delhi PCC chief Subhash Chopra and AICC secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra are the ex-officio members of the screening committee, it said.

Assembly polls in the city are due soon and the Election Commission is likely to announce its schedule early next month.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram