Delhi Assembly Polls: Congress Sets Up Screening Panel for Selection of Candidates
Congress president Sonia Gandhi has approved the setting up of the committee whose members are party leaders Virender Singh Rathore and Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, the party said in an official communication.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday set up a screening committee to shortlist candidates for the Delhi Assembly election with Rajeev Satav as its head.
P C Chacko, AICC in-charge for Delhi, Delhi PCC chief Subhash Chopra and AICC secretary Kuljit Singh Nagra are the ex-officio members of the screening committee, it said.
Assembly polls in the city are due soon and the Election Commission is likely to announce its schedule early next month.
