Delhi Assembly Polls: Newly-Elected AAP MLAs to Take Oath on February 24

New Delhi: The newly-appointed MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party who emerged victorious in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Elections will take oath on Monday. The Speaker will also be appointed on that day.

According to the schedule, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will address the House on February 25. Ram Niwas Goel, who was the speaker in the previous assembly, is also likely to retain the post.

Once the newly-elected legislators take oath, an election to choose the Speaker will take place in the House on Monday. This will be the first session of newly-constituted Delhi Assembly.

The 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly was recently constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member House. The BJP won eight seats while the Congress drew a blank in the city polls.

