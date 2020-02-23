Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Assembly Polls: Newly-Elected AAP MLAs to Take Oath on February 24

The Aam Aadmi Party scored a landslide victory by winning a majority of 67 of the 70 seats in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections.

PTI

Updated:February 23, 2020, 7:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Assembly Polls: Newly-Elected AAP MLAs to Take Oath on February 24
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with family members and party leaders following AAP’s victory in assembly elections on February 11, 2020.

New Delhi: The newly-appointed MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party who emerged victorious in the recently concluded Delhi Assembly Elections will take oath on Monday. The Speaker will also be appointed on that day.

According to the schedule, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal will address the House on February 25. Ram Niwas Goel, who was the speaker in the previous assembly, is also likely to retain the post.

Once the newly-elected legislators take oath, an election to choose the Speaker will take place in the House on Monday. This will be the first session of newly-constituted Delhi Assembly.

The 7th Delhi Legislative Assembly was recently constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member House. The BJP won eight seats while the Congress drew a blank in the city polls.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram