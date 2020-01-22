Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Polls: Over 1000 FIRs Registered Over Violations of Model Code of Conduct

Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said action had been taken against 2,078 public vehicles, including autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, for carrying political messages.

PTI

January 22, 2020
Delhi Assembly Polls: Over 1000 FIRs Registered Over Violations of Model Code of Conduct
New Delhi: Over 1000 FIRs have so far been registered in connection with various violations since the model of code conduct came into force for the Delhi Assembly polls.

Talking to reporters, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh said action had been taken against 2,078 public vehicles, including autorickshaws and e-rickshaws, for carrying political messages.

A total of 543512 hoardings and posters have been removed under the Defacement of Properties Act by local bodies.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11. The model code of conduct came into force on January 6.

