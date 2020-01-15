Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Polls: Parties' Ratings Dip on Wednesday as Percentage of Undecided Voters Grows

As many as 54.5 per cent respondents say they will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, if the Assembly elections are held today, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker 2020.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2020, 6:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Results of the IANS-CVoter Delhi Tracker on Wednesday show the support for the AAP marginally dipping by 0.1 per cent, compared to Tuesday, and the BJP also dipping by 0.4 per cent while the Congress has lost 0.2 percent as the percentage of undecided voters has risen by 0.6 per cent.

As many as 54.5 per cent respondents say they will vote for the Aam Aadmi Party, if the Assembly elections are held today, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker 2020. However, 57 per cent of the respondents have thrown their weight behind the saffron party, so far as Lok Sabha elections are concerned.

The poll, which ended at 4 pm, had a survey size was 2,070 voters across urban, semi-urban and rural areas of the national capital.

The IANS-C-Voter Delhi Tracker is an extensive poll survey exercise that tracks voter tendencies across Delhi's 70 Assembly constituencies ahead of the February 8 elections. Its first edition was released on Jan 6, the day election dates were announced by the Election Commission of India. Counting will be held on February 11.

