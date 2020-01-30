Delhi Assembly Polls: PM Modi to Hold Public Meetings on February 3 & 4
Campaigning for Delhi polls will conclude at 5 pm on February 6 and voting for the 70-member assembly will take place on February 8.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the Belur Math on Sunday.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two public meetings in the national capital on February 3 and 4 ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Thursday.
The first public meeting will be held at CBD Ground in Karkardooma around 2.30 pm on February 3. Modi's next public meeting will be held at Ramleela Ground in Dwarka on February 4, Vardhan said.
Campaigning for the polls will conclude at 5 pm on February 6 and voting for the 70-member assembly will take place on February 8.
