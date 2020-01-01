Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Assembly Polls this Year Will Decide City's Fate for Next Five Years, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal wished Delhiites on the new year and said 'we cannot afford any brake on this pace' at which Delhi is developing now.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 9:37 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly polls to be held in the new year will determine how the next five years will be for the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.

In an official statement, Kejriwal wished Delhiites on the new year and said "we cannot afford any brake on this pace" at which Delhi is developing now.

The dates of the assembly elections are likely to announced in the next few days.

"Delhi is now marching ahead with great speed and the new year is very important for Delhiites... The pace at which Delhi is developing now, we cannot afford any brake on this pace," the Chief Minister said.

"Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in February and these elections will determine how the next five years will be for Delhi... All two crore Delhiites need to press the accelerator for this forward march of development," he said, adding that Delhi will be turned into the number one city of the world.

The AAP supremo said his government was successful in doing a lot of work for the city in 2019 which was a very important year in many ways.

Travel for women is free now in buses and 200 units of electricity per month is free for households, he said.

To ensure women's safety, there are bus marshals now in every bus, so the AAP dispensation was successful in 2019 in doing a lot, Kejriwal said.

