Coronavirus
Delhi Assembly Proceedings Adjourned For 15 Mins After AAP Demands Apology From BJP MLA

Image for representation.

Despite Speaker Ram Niwas Goel expunging Vijender Gupta remarks, AAP MLAs demanded action against the Rohini MLA.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 13, 2020, 5:36 PM IST
Delhi Assembly proceedings were adjourned for 15 minutes after ruling AAP MLAs entered the Well of the House, demanding an apology from BJP's Vijender Gupta for alleged derogatory remarks against the Aam Aadmi Party in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi.

Despite Speaker Ram Niwas Goel expunging Gupta's remarks, the ruling party's legislators were not pacified and demanded action against the Rohini MLA.

At least, 53 people were killed and more than 200 injured in the violence in northeast Delhi last month.

