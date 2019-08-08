Delhi Assembly Speaker Disqualifies Two Rebel AAP MLAs Under Anti-defection Law
The decision comes nearly a week after Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified rebel AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.
File image. Proceedings in the Delhi Assembly.
New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified rebel AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under the anti-defection law, an official order said.
Bajpai and Sehrawat had shared the stage with BJP leaders during the Lok Sabha polls.
The decision comes nearly a week after Goel disqualified rebel AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.
Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan while Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency.
