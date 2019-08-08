Delhi Assembly Speaker Disqualifies Two Rebel AAP MLAs Under Anti-defection Law

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Thursday disqualified rebel AAP MLAs Devinder Sehrawat and Anil Bajpai under the anti-defection law, an official order said.

Bajpai and Sehrawat had shared the stage with BJP leaders during the Lok Sabha polls.

The decision comes nearly a week after Goel disqualified rebel AAP MLA and former Delhi minister Kapil Mishra for campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party.

Sehrawat is a legislator from Bijwasan while Bajpai represents the Gandhi Nagar constituency.​

