Delhi Assembly Updates: BJP Dubs Kejriwal 'Egoistic Leader' after AAP Chief's Blistering Attack on L-G

Delhi Assembly Updates: Wednesday is the last day of the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly which started on a stormy note on Monday. The tussle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified on Tuesday amid protests by the BJP and CM Kejriwal launching a blistering attack at the BJP-led Centre and the Lieutenant-Governor of the national capital.

After six BJP MLAs were marshalled out and two other left in protest, Kejriwal addressed the House where he lashed out at the L-G over his interference in government workings.

Top Updates:

Hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a tirade against Lt Governor VK Saxena, the BJP dubbed the AAP chief an “extreme egoistic leader" who believed that winning an election had given him the “right to misinterpret and override Constitutional provisions".

Hitting out at the BJP-led Central government earlier in the day, Kejriwal said that nothing is permanent in life and that one day his party might come to power at the Centre with their own L-G.

Lashing out at the L-G, Kejriwal said, “Begani shaadi mei abdulla diwana…kaun hai L-G, kahan se aa gaya LG ? Humare sar pe baith jaate hain L-G" (Who is the L-G, where did he come from? He is sitting on our heads). The Supreme Court has said that L-G does not have any independent decision-making power, he further added. “SC orders are binding. L-G argued that he is the administrator and has supreme powers."

Six BJP MLAs were marshaled out of the House on day two of the winter session, while, Leader of Opposition Bidhuri and MLA V Gupta walked out in protest. They then protested near the Ambedkar statue on the premises. Gupta said that the government wants to run a session minus opposition and unless the government agrees to a discussion on corruption, their protest will continue.

BJP MLAs on Tuesday wore black clothes and turbans in the Delhi Assembly to protest against the alleged corruption and scams of the AAP government and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Tuesday criticised the recent protests by Aam Aadmi Party against the LG as the hearing on who controls civil services in Delhi in underway before the Constitution Bench. “Protests and theatrics can never take place of the submissions before SC” the SG said.

The three-day winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly started on Monday on a tumultuous note as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced off, days after the parties tussled during the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The house was adjourned after protest by AAP MLAs against Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s alleged interference in the working of the city government. The house saw repeated adjournments and barely 10 minutes of proceedings could be held.

On Monday, Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs had led a march to the L-G’s office to protest against the issue of teacher training in Finland. The LG’s office, however, asserted that it has not rejected the proposal but has advised the AAP government to evaluate it in totality.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary on Monday lashed out at the AAP and the BJP, alleging the parties used the first day of the Assembly session for indulging in political gimmicks instead of transacting any business in the public interest.

