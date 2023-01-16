Delhi Assembly Winter Session Starts Today; BJP, AAP to Face-off Again

The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly starts on Monday where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet, days after the parties faced off during the mayoral election of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The first day of the session will commence at 11 am on Monday. The sitting of the Legislative Assembly has been tentatively fixed for January 16, 17 and 18. The sitting of the House may be extended subject to the exigencies of business.

Members of the House will raise issues under rule 280 on Monday. In view of the tussle between the elected government and the Delhi Lieutenant-Governor in the past days regarding the powers of the government in Delhi, MLAs of the ruling party may come up with a proposal to discuss this issue in the assembly. Discussion on the issue of the elected government’s retaining the right to give orders for development works may be raised as well.

The Privilege Committee of the Assembly has, several times in the past, has summoned officers on various issues and reprimanded them. The Privilege Committee has also questioned the officials, especially on the issues of the Delhi Jal Board fund and the non-supply of medicines to Mohalla Clinics and hospitals.

Even before the commencement of the session, the Opposition BJP is besieging the government on this issue. On Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Rambir Singh Bidhuri raised questions about the government by holding a press conference. He said that the government is evading accountability. Bidhuri has alleged that the Question Hour is not kept in the current session, he also demanded that instead of three days, the session should be of at least ten days.

The current session is expected to be stormy given the allegations and counter-allegations between BJP and AAP.

As per the list of businesses, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is to lay copies of the following on the Table of the House: 7 Annual Report of Delhi Technological University for the year 2020-2023; CAG Audit Report on Annual Accounts of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology for the year 2009-10 to 2017-18 along with Action Taken Report; 19′ Annual Report of Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited for the Financial Year 2019 -20 (Hindi and English Version); 19th Annual Report of Pragati Power Corporation Limited for the Financial Year 2019 -20; Annual Report of Delhi Transco Limited for the Financial Year 2019-20.

As per the list of businesses, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will also introduce ‘The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023’.

(With inputs from ANI)

