Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Delhi Bar Association President, Other Members Join AAP

Himal Akhtar, a Bar Council of Delhi member and an advocate for the Delhi Wakf Board, also joined the ruling party in the national capital. Senior Advocate Satish Kumar, and advocates Seema Singh and Mukesh Dral also joined the AAP.

PTI

Updated:January 15, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Bar Association President, Other Members Join AAP
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Delhi Bar Association president Sanjeev Nasiar on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

"I believe that we will work along with the legal fraternity to lead AAP towards victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. I sincerely hope that the lawyer community will be at the forefront of working for the welfare of the people of Delhi. We will also work for the progress of the lawyer community in Delhi," said Nasiar, former in-charge of the BJP's Human Rights Cell of Delhi.

Himal Akhtar, a Bar Council of Delhi member and an advocate for the Delhi Wakf Board, also joined the ruling party in the national capital.

"The AAP government is the first government to have worked for the welfare of the lawyer fraternity. We stand by AAP and hope that we will be able to work together for the development of Delhi," he said.

Senior Advocate Satish Kumar, and advocates Seema Singh and Mukesh Dral also joined the AAP.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram