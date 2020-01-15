Delhi Bar Association President, Other Members Join AAP
Himal Akhtar, a Bar Council of Delhi member and an advocate for the Delhi Wakf Board, also joined the ruling party in the national capital. Senior Advocate Satish Kumar, and advocates Seema Singh and Mukesh Dral also joined the AAP.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Delhi Bar Association president Sanjeev Nasiar on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal.
"I believe that we will work along with the legal fraternity to lead AAP towards victory in the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. I sincerely hope that the lawyer community will be at the forefront of working for the welfare of the people of Delhi. We will also work for the progress of the lawyer community in Delhi," said Nasiar, former in-charge of the BJP's Human Rights Cell of Delhi.
Himal Akhtar, a Bar Council of Delhi member and an advocate for the Delhi Wakf Board, also joined the ruling party in the national capital.
"The AAP government is the first government to have worked for the welfare of the lawyer fraternity. We stand by AAP and hope that we will be able to work together for the development of Delhi," he said.
Senior Advocate Satish Kumar, and advocates Seema Singh and Mukesh Dral also joined the AAP.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'It's from My Movie': Pakistani Actress Slams Tarek Fatah for Promoting Fake Polio Video
- In Pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor Attend Ritu Nanda's Funeral
- Upcoming Tata Altroz Awarded 5-Star Global NCAP Safety Rating; Safest India-Made Hatchback [Video]
- Spotify to Finally Get Missing Songs in India as it Solves Dispute With Warner Music
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea