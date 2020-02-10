Delhi BJP and Congress Condemn Molestation of Students in Gargi College
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the college administration should immediately provide CCTV camera footage of the campus to the police. State Congress president Subhash Chopra slammed the police and the government for 'failing' to protect women.
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in green sweater) addresses students during a protest, against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival, at Gargi College, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The Delhi BJP and Congress on Monday condemned the alleged molestation of students at the all-women Gargi College during a cultural festival and demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.
Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the college administration should immediately provide CCTV camera footage of the campus to the police.
"What happened at Gargi college is highly condemnable, culprits should be apprehended at the earliest. College admin should get CCTV footage and release the same to investigation agency and media on priority..so that culprits can be booked," Tiwari tweeted.
Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra slammed the police and the government for "failing" to protect women.
"I am very much anguished by the Gargi college incident. What could be more sorrowful that the girl students are not safe in their own college in the national capital. Its highly shameful that Delhi Police silently watched the atrocities against women. The Centre and Kejriwal government can not escape the responsibility of women safety," Chopra said in a tweet.
The college students were allegedly molested by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival on February 6. The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the college fest.
Delhi Police registered a case in this connection on Monday after receiving a complaint by the college authorities.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
- Indian Players Cheering for U-19 World Cup Squad from New Zealand is Why We Love Cricket
- Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
- What Really Happened Between India and Bangladeshi Players After U-19 World Cup Final