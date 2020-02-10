Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi BJP and Congress Condemn Molestation of Students in Gargi College

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the college administration should immediately provide CCTV camera footage of the campus to the police. State Congress president Subhash Chopra slammed the police and the government for 'failing' to protect women.

PTI

Updated:February 10, 2020, 7:07 PM IST
Delhi BJP and Congress Condemn Molestation of Students in Gargi College
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in green sweater) addresses students during a protest, against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival, at Gargi College, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Delhi BJP and Congress on Monday condemned the alleged molestation of students at the all-women Gargi College during a cultural festival and demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari said the college administration should immediately provide CCTV camera footage of the campus to the police.

"What happened at Gargi college is highly condemnable, culprits should be apprehended at the earliest. College admin should get CCTV footage and release the same to investigation agency and media on priority..so that culprits can be booked," Tiwari tweeted.

Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra slammed the police and the government for "failing" to protect women.

"I am very much anguished by the Gargi college incident. What could be more sorrowful that the girl students are not safe in their own college in the national capital. Its highly shameful that Delhi Police silently watched the atrocities against women. The Centre and Kejriwal government can not escape the responsibility of women safety," Chopra said in a tweet.

The college students were allegedly molested by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival on February 6. The incident came to light after some students took to Instagram to narrate their unpleasant experiences during the college fest.

Delhi Police registered a case in this connection on Monday after receiving a complaint by the college authorities.

