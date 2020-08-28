Delhi BJP Announces Names of Presidents for 14 District Units

The Delhi BJP on Friday declared the names of new presidents of its 14 district units in the national capital, repeating Ram Kishore Sharma from Shahdara and Rohtash Bidhuri from South Delhi.

Releasing the list, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the appointments will immediately take effect.

Delhi BJP Media Cell head Ashok Goel said all the new presidents of 14 district units were appointed after extensive consultation and feedback process. He said two district presidents, Sharma and Bidhuri, were repeated.

In the ongoing organisational restructuring of Delhi BJP, a list of 230 block presidents was released earlier this week. The names of new office bearers of the state unit are likely to be announced soon, party leaders said.